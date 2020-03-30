You are here

Equis buys South Korean solar, battery storage project, eyes US$2b in investments

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 12:13 PM
RENEWABLE energy and waste infrastructure developer Equis Development has acquired a solar project in South Korea comprising a US$50 million 22MW (megawatts) solar generation project, and a 70MWh (megawatt hours) battery storage system.

The firm, which is wholly owned by Singapore-based investment firm Equis Funds Group (Equis), said that it expects to invest up to US$2 billion over the next three years in South Korea.

Construction for the project will commence in April and operations are forecast to start in September 2020, Equis said on Monday.

The project, named Jara 1 Solar Project, is located in Sinan municipality, South Jeolla province, and will generate more than 200 jobs.

Equis said it has partnered the municipality to establish a fund through which the local community will invest in the project. This will enable residents to benefit from the project's long-term stable income stream, the company added.

David Russell, Equis's managing director, said Jara represents a pivot by Equis into more integrated renewable energy opportunities within the Asia-Pacific region.

