You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

EU aspirants fall short of emission standards

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sarajevo

MOST Western Balkan countries have failed to fulfil the first requirement to meet European Union industrial emissions standards despite commitments governments made in 2005, environmental campaigners warned on Tuesday.

Total sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions in EU aspirants Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia and Kosovo in 2018 were six times higher than the 98,696-tonne ceiling set by the bloc, according to a report to be presented to the European Parliament by central and eastern European advocacy group CEE Bankwatch Network.

In Serbia, the Kostolac B1 and B2 coal-power plants alone emitted more SO2 than permitted in total for the four countries by the Energy Community, a body which transposes EU energy standards to the bloc's neighbours. The campaigners demanded the EU impose a tax on carbon dioxide or a border carbon tax to ensure the region's heavy polluters stop using a lack of investment in pollution control as a market advantage when exporting power to the bloc.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bankwatch said the EU should also give more powers to the Energy Community, strengthen its dispute settlement mechanism and ensure adequate penalties in cases of non-compliance.

SEE ALSO

EU can wield geopolitical power, but that'll come at a cost

The most polluting coal, lignite, is widely available in the region, providing the major and cheapest energy source. Power plants produce pollution across the EU and beyond that incurs healthcare costs of up to 11.5 billion euros (S$17.3 billion) a year, an earlier Bankwatch report showed.

The region plans to add 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power capacity in the next decade, mainly financed by Chinese banks.

Environmental advocacy groups have argued that most plants would not meet the EU's pollution control rules. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Deadline to register for New Noble shares extended to March 19

As growth slows, China looks to coal for quick-fire stimulus

Oil drops as trade war fears, lower demand hit prices

China’s investors still like hogs even as swine fever abates

France to ban dozens of glyphosate weedkillers amid health risk debate

Nam Cheong secures RM54.8m 2-year chartering contracts for 3 offshore vessels

BREAKING

Dec 11, 2019 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

US House Democrats claim victory in revamping US-Mexico-Canada trade pact

[WASHINGTON] US House Democrats on Tuesday claimed victory in negotiating changes to a US-Mexico-Canada trade...

Dec 11, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi overhaul under review as Prince said to question progress

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia is reviewing its plan for life after oil with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said to be...

Dec 10, 2019 11:57 PM
Consumer

Just Eat rejects improved hostile bid from Prosus

[LONDON] British online takeaway delivery service Just Eat on Tuesday rejected as too low an improved hostile...

Dec 10, 2019 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

JCG Investment enters into agreement to place out shares, warrants

CATALIST-LISTED JCG Investment and a Malaysian have entered into a subscription agreement, with the individual...

Dec 10, 2019 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

Democrats announce two impeachment charges against Trump

[WASHINGTON] Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment Tuesday against US President Donald Trump after weeks of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly