You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

EU wheat slides with Chicago as USDA report eases supply jitters

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 11:49 AM

330078969_0-11.jpg
European wheat futures fell nearly 3 per cent on Monday, tracking steep losses in Chicago after a closely followed US government crop report made smaller than expected cuts to global wheat supply and projected record U.S. soybean and corn yields.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[PARIS] European wheat futures fell nearly 3 per cent on Monday, tracking steep losses in Chicago after a closely followed US government crop report made smaller than expected cuts to global wheat supply and projected record U.S. soybean and corn yields.

December milling wheat, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, settled 6 euros, or 2.8 per cent, lower at US$235.47 a tonne.

Chicago wheat, the global benchmark, fell sharply for a second day as investors continued to react to Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly crop report.

While attention on Friday had been focused on USDA's bigger than expected projections for US soybean production and end of season stocks, selling in wheat continued on Monday as traders saw an opportunity to book profits after a recent rally to multi-year highs linked to weather damage.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A falling euro had helped underpin Euronext on Friday but spillover pressure from the US market and technical factors, including the filling of a chart gap to the downside, encouraged the European market to pull back on Monday, traders said.

"Only some new fundamental factors could challenge this scenario and send prices back up towards recent highs," a Euronext futures dealer said.

However, many European traders were sceptical of the USDA's world wheat outlook, with widespread surprise that the agency left unchanged its harvest forecast for drought-hit Australia.

"A lot of the numbers in the USDA report should be taken with caution, especially Australian production. For the EU, it's obvious that an ending stock of 10 million tonnes is hardly viable," one trader said.

The USDA reduced sharply its estimate of European Union wheat production but traders said it would have to cut projected exports much further to balance tightening supply.

Weekly EU data showed the bloc had exported 1.3 million tonnes of soft wheat since the start of the 2018/19 season on July 1, down 43 per cent from a year ago.

In Germany, among the EU countries worst affected by dry, hot weather, cash premiums in Hamburg were raised to compensate the fall in Paris.

"It is a very difficult market today with sellers unwilling to accept the sharp reduction in outright prices in view of the heavy damage suffered by the German harvest from the drought and heatwave," one German trader said.

New crop standard bread wheat with 12 per cent protein for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro at 5 euros over Paris December.

Feed wheat in Germany's South Oldenburg market for September/December was offered for sale well over milling wheat at around 226 euros a tonne, with buyers seeking 224 euros.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Electric car bets boosting nickel demand, Nornickel says

Oil edges lower as Cushing build adds to demand fears

CSE Global posts Q2 net profit of S$4.3m

Oil holds steady as Iran rules out talks with US before it reimposes sanctions

Caspian Sea littoral states sign pact to divide sea and its resources

CEO of Algerian state energy firm appoints new leadership team

Editor's Choice

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
4 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
5 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

Olam International's headquarters at Marina One, Singapore_preview (1).jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boustead Singapore, Olam, Wilmar, Golden Agri, Bumitama Agri

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

Olam.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Olam Q2 profit drops 36% to S$94m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening