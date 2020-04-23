You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Europe: Shares gain on oil rebound, hopes of stimulus

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 6:04 AM

nz_europestocks_230420.jpg
A rebound in oil prices and hopes of more stimulus lifted European shares on Wednesday, even as investors remained cautious about a swift recovery as more companies issued worrying financial forecasts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] A rebound in oil prices and hopes of more stimulus lifted European shares on Wednesday, even as investors remained cautious about a swift recovery as more companies issued worrying financial forecasts.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished up 1.8 per cent after tumbling more than 3 per cent on Tuesday following a historic collapse in oil prices.

Oil prices rose on the prospect of pledges of extra output cuts, and optimism from the recovery spilled in to most other commodity markets.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell along with France's Total surged between 4.8 per cent and 6.8 per cent, helping the regional energy index make up most of its losses this week.

Along with a more than 3 per cent jump in global miners BHP and Rio Tinto, London's FTSE 100 surged 2.3 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares tumble on oil crash, pandemic worries

Italy's main index ended 1.9 per cent higher after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Italy is likely to start easing its coronavirus lockdown from May 4.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 has bounced about 21 per cent from a March low, powered by aggressive global stimulus, and all eyes are now on a European Union summit on Thursday to discuss using a joint long-term budget to restart economic growth.

On the same day, the US House of Representatives is expected to clear a US$484 billion relief package. Wall Street stock indexes bounced after the Senate approved the package on Tuesday.

"Unlike the previous financial crisis where debt sustainability and rollover risks were real, the eurozone seems to have ample financial firepower to manage the market risks it is facing," said Richard Kelly, head of Global Strategy at TD Securities.

But the Stoxx 600 still remains about 24 per cent below its February record high as strict stay-at-home orders virtually shut down business activity and crush supply chains and consumer spending, foreshadowing a deep economic slump.

Gucci-owner Kering slumped almost 5 per cent after saying sales were hit hard early in the coronavirus crisis due to the fashion group's reliance on Chinese customers and that it was premature to say how quickly China sales would rebound.

Analysts now estimate earnings at Stoxx 600 companies to slide 37 per cent in the second quarter and 27.6 per cent in the third, quashing earlier expectations that an earnings recession would end in 2019.

"In general we still see markets as being a bit fragile here," said Graham Secker, chief European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"As we go through the corporate earnings season, for an investor it's difficult because we don't know what the consensus is and how the numbers are necessarily perceived. We're trying to sniff out how corporates are thinking about the next 12-to-18 months rather than the next few weeks."

Banking shares gained about 2.6 per cent, even as the region's top lenders prepared to follow their American peers in setting aside billions to cover potential loan losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Roche Holding AG rose 2.7 per cent as the Swiss drugmaker confirmed its 2020 sales and profit outlook amid rising demand for its new Covid-19 tests.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Brent crude rebounds from more-than 20-year low; US oil up 20% in wild trade

Hin Leong files for JM; SCI acts to safeguard gasoil at HL unit

Negative oil prices breaking traders' risk models

Oil hits lowest since 1999 as coronavirus crisis hammers demand

Ships, trains, caves: Oil traders chase storage space in world awash with fuel

Singapore hits its 2020 solar deployment target

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 23, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

UK virus measures could last for months, health official warns

[LONDON] Social-distancing measures to tackle coronavirus are likely to be in place for many more months, one of...

Apr 23, 2020 07:02 AM
Technology

Nation-backed hackers tune attacks to Covid-19 fears: Google

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Wednesday warned that nation-backed hackers are exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to...

Apr 23, 2020 07:00 AM
Transport

Delta warns of need to 'resize' after big loss on virus shutdowns

[NEW YORK] Delta Air Lines will need to "resize" the company in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, executives said...

Apr 23, 2020 06:57 AM
Life & Culture

Female-centric 'Star Wars' series in works: reports

[LOS ANGELES] A new female-centric Star Wars television series is being developed for the Disney+ streaming...

Apr 23, 2020 06:52 AM
Transport

JAL cuts profit forecast more than 40% as virus bites

[TOKYO] Japan Airlines on Wednesday slashed its forecast for annual net profits by 43 per cent because of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.