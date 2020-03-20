You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Even coffee supplies under threat amid global transport woes

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 4:16 PM

[CHICAGO] Some of the world's largest coffee traders are bracing for supply-chain disruptions as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to cause delays to ports and other transport operations.

Volcafe Ltd told clients that logistical holdups are expected to become "more widespread" throughout major producing countries, according to a memo sent to clients. Sucafina SA encouraged buyers to place orders as soon as possible to ensure they receive their beans in time, the Swiss trader said in a separate memo.

The spread of the disease is scrambling supply chains in everything from crude oil to copper and foodstuffs, with many countries reporting a shortage of containers. The memos also come at a time coffee supplies are already tight and there's uncertainty over whether stevedores in top producer Brazil will eventually go on strike after a meeting Friday.

"In relation to vessel, truck, rail or container deliveries we have seen some additional safety measures put in place in various countries," Volcafe said in the memo. "We should highlight that there are already delays in some areas and we expect this to become more widespread throughout most major coffee origins."

Coffee futures jumped as much as 11 per cent in New York on Wednesday after reports that stevedores in Brazil would go on strike indefinitely. Prices later pared as the action was averted, but are still up 5.6 per cent so far this week.

SEE ALSO

US and Mexico plan to close border to 'non-essential travel'

Sucafina said the company doesn't currently foresee disruptions to services from its warehouses or offices. Neither is it expecting any shipment delays, but the situation is "fluid and evolving," according to the memo.

"This may be a good time to consider taking advance shipment of coffee you have on contract or think you might need in the near future," the company said in the memo.

"We have encouraged all of our global clients to act pro-actively to mitigate risk during this period of unknown," David Behrends, head of trading and a partner at Sucafina, said on Thursday in a response to Bloomberg questions.

Both companies have made contingency plans and many employees are working from home, where possible.

Still, "we remain very concerned that government mandates or the lack of third party personnel to provide essential logistics services could create disruption that may be hard to manage or effectively control", said Trishul Mandana, managing director of Volcafe. "We are monitoring and managing the situation closely."

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 04:12 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end six-day losing streak

[SEOUL] South Korean shares had their best session in more than 11 years on Friday, boosted by massive stimulus...

Mar 20, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

US and Mexico plan to close border to 'non-essential travel'

[WASHINGTON] The United States and Mexico are working on a plan to close their border to non-essential travel due to...

Mar 20, 2020 03:56 PM
Consumer

Holiday Inn owner says business is worst ever

[LONDON] Holiday Inn owner IHG said on Friday demand for hotels was currently at the lowest levels it had ever seen...

Mar 20, 2020 03:56 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to help enforce travel and movement curbs aimed at reining...

Mar 20, 2020 03:53 PM
Transport

Shipping giant Maersk suspends 2020 outlook

[COPENHAGEN] Shipping giant Maersk said on Friday its first quarter earnings would take a hit from weak volumes and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.