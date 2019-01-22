You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Experts say it’s safe to treble limit for tremors at Britain's fracking sites

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 11:25 PM

doc73qzdu3ltn4175jdl630_doc735ew1jqb1g133y8ofbj.jpg
Fracking at Cuadrilla's Preston New Road site in Lancashire, northwest England was halted several times last year after seismic activity exceeded limits put in place under Britain's traffic light regulation system.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain could safely raise the limit for tremors at gas fracking sites to three times their current level, two seismologists said on Tuesday.

Fracking at Cuadrilla's Preston New Road site in Lancashire, northwest England was halted several times last year after seismic activity exceeded limits put in place under Britain's traffic light regulation system.

Under the system work at fracking sites must be halted for 18 hours if seismic activity of magnitude 0.5 or above is detected.

Cuadrilla, the only company to have fracked for gas so far in Britain, has said the current seismic regulations are too stringent and could thwart the industry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Existing regulations are quite conservative and are set at a level that is unlikely to be felt," Brian Baptie, head of Seismology at the British Geological Survey, said at a briefing with journalists.

He said the limit could safely be raised to magnitude 1.5 since this is a level similar to vibrations caused by a heavy bin lorry going past, and would not pose a risk to buildings or people.

"(Magnitude) 1.5 would still be a conservative level," Ben Edwards, specialist in engineering seismology at the University of Liverpool said at the same briefing.

The seismologists warned that raising the limit could lead to higher magnitude so called trailing events, which can occur after fracking has stopped, but said these would still likely be too small to cause any damage.

Fracking, or hydraulically fracturing, involves extracting gas from rocks by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure.

It is fiercely opposed by environmentalists who say extracting more fossil fuel is at odds with Britain's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They have also raised concerns about potential groundwater contamination.

The process also uses huge amounts of water, which must be transported to the site and local residents have complained about disruption from traffic and noise and a potential drop in the value of their homes.

The government, however, is keen to cut the country's reliance on imports of natural gas, which is used to heat around 80 per cent of Britain's homes.

Both of the seismologists have advised Britain's industry regulator, the Oil and Gas Authority.

Cuadrilla is 47.4 per cent owned by Australia's AJ Lucas , while a fund managed by Riverstone holds a 45.2 per cent stake.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Canadian railways ration space as commodity congestion problems worsen

USW and Shell make some progress in refinery talks -sources

There’s a golden shelter from recession risks with these miners

Indonesia palm prices to rise to US$600 per tonne amid output fall: analyst

Singapore-based investment firm eyes powering off-grid South-east Asia

PetroChina flags US$1.5b writedown while profit doubles 

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

Grange Heights_image.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Real Estate

Grange Heights relaunches en-bloc bid with price unchanged

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening