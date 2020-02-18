You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Extreme weather to overload urban power grids, study shows

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 12:18 AM

[PARIS] Extreme hot spells made increasingly likely by climate change could overload urban power grids and cause roving blackouts as an ever-greater share of humanity opt to live in cities, scientists said Monday.

In a series of studies and comment pieces in a special edition of the journal Nature Energy, researchers examined how cities can better use renewable power sources and plan for more frequent and potent temperature swings.

With more than half of mankind expected to live in cities by 2050, existing infrastructure relying on power from fossil fuels is likely to prove insufficient to meet growing demand, as well as the exploding use of air conditioning as urban heat skyrockets in summer.

While climate change is a long-term phenomenon, an international team of researchers wanted to see what effect short-term weather extremes would have on urban power grids.

They used a host of climate models to simulate how electricity demand was likely to rise and fall in 30 Swedish cities during so-called "high impact" weather events.

SEE ALSO

Food-share apps seeking to help environment

They found "significant" performance gaps and a high risk of blackouts.

"Extreme weather events could reduce reliability of power supply by 16 per cent which can easily lead to blackouts resulting huge economic losses," lead study author Dasun Perera told AFP.

The team also found that increasing hot and cold spells could effect the integration of renewable supplies within existing power grids.

This in turn could have a significant impact on urban air quality and poses a further challenge to governments and cities seeking to shrink their carbon footprint.

"Extreme climate events and their impact on the energy systems are not considered during energy planning at present," said Mr Perera, from the Solar Energy and Building Physics Laboratory at the Swiss Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne.

"This can easily lead to a mismatch between demand and generation during extreme climate events resulting blackouts."

A study published last week warned that the number of extremely hot days and nights - which pose a significant health risk as the human body doesn't get a chance to cool off - in the Northern Hemisphere could quadruple by 2100.

Even with global air conditioning access set to mushroom as the century progresses, there are still likely to be hundreds of millions of people worldwide put in harm's way by extreme heatwaves.

This figure currently stands at around 1.1 billion people, those who are vulnerable to hot spells but lack the power or funds for cooling equipment.

"Accounting for and formalising the impact of extremes is significant not just because it is the extremes that will break us but because the extremes affect the most vulnerable first and most devastatingly," said a linked editorial.

In a comment piece, US and European researchers said traditional climate modelling often failed to account for extreme weather events.

They said the governments should consider the short-term risk of hot and cold spells when updating or building energy infrastructure.

"Going beyond today's status quo to explore the 'out of the ordinary' requires new thinking, new experiments, and, quite possibly, new combinations of tools, including off-model analyses," said the authors.

"This is a tall order to be sure, but there is no risk in trying."

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Miners welcome South Africa's plans to open up power generation

Major Thai coffee brand vows to repay 200 debt-ridden farmers

Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

Singapore lowers export forecast for 2020 on Covid-19, oil price fears

EU launches anti-dumping investigation on China aluminium products

Coronavirus will hit oil hard

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 12:15 AM
Consumer

Scotch whisky facing £100m losses on US tariffs: industry body

[EDINBURGH] Scotland's whisky industry is facing a £100 million (S$180.7 million) fall in exports as a 25-per cent...

Feb 18, 2020 12:02 AM
Garage

Trax acquires Paris-based startup Qopius

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC, has bought Paris-based startup Qopius for an...

Feb 17, 2020 11:42 PM
Government & Economy

Indian FM defends citizenship law as he promotes EU ties

[Brussels] India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday defended his country's controversial new...

Feb 17, 2020 11:10 PM
Technology

Facebook warns of risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of EU rules

[BRUSSELS] Facebook warned of threats to innovation and freedom of expression on Monday, ahead of the release of a...

Feb 17, 2020 10:59 PM
Stocks

US financial markets closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly