You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Exxon CEO plans layoffs, underscores faith in fossil fuels

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 6:24 PM

[HOUSTON] Exxon Mobil plans to lay off an unspecified number of employees as low oil prices force the company to delay major projects, chief executive officer Darren Woods said in an email to staff.

Mr Woods also mounted an extensive defence of fossil fuels, calling them a "higher purpose" that aids global prosperity at a time when European peers are looking at renewables as the future.

"These are difficult times," Mr Woods said in the message, the text of which was released by the company Wednesday. "We are making tough decisions, some of which will result in friends and colleagues leaving the company."

The oil behemoth's job cuts are just the latest sign of struggle among US energy producers navigating the industry's worst downturn in recent memory. This week two high-profile mergers were announced as explorers seek to gain scale and cut costs to survive the devastating impact of Covid-19 on global demand for fuel. Many have succumbed to bankruptcy.

Exxon's stock has plunged 52 per cent this year and the company all but ended its aggressive, US$30 billion-a-year counter-cyclical growth strategy. The company was forced to slash its capital spending budget by a third, or US$10 billion, after crude dropped to the lowest in a generation. Rivals such as BP and Chevron have also announced large layoffs in recent weeks.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong's property market takes hit from Cathay job cuts

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Our plan is to continue to stage project execution and spending," Mr Woods said. "Making the organisation more efficient and more nimble will reduce the number of required positions and, unfortunately, reduce the number of people we need."

But Mr Woods was clear that the cutbacks are not a sign that his faith in oil and gas is in any way diminished. Fossil fuels will remain about half of the global energy mix by 2040 and often provide the most cost-effective pathway to development in poor countries, especially those in Africa and Asia, Mr Woods said.

"We often talk of companies having a higher purpose," he said. "Well, I can think of no higher purpose than helping people and communities around the world grow in prosperity and achieve their aspirations for a better life through affordable energy."

Most of Europe's large energy companies have adopted aggressive targets to become carbon neutral by mid-century, in part involving big investment in wind, solar and battery storage. Exxon, under Mr Woods, won't be taking this course. Renewables on their own are not enough to solve climate change, according to Exxon, which claims to be focusing on novel technologies in partnerships with universities and startup businesses.

"Today's alternatives don't consistently offer the energy density, scale, transportability, availability - and most importantly - the affordability required to be widely accepted," he said.

The stance appears to be at odds with a growing trend this year. Just last month China pledged to be carbon neutral by 2060, a shift that would set into motion a drop in oil and gas consumption, according to government-affiliated researchers. The European Union is aiming to reach neutrality across all greenhouse gases by 2050. California announced a new plan to end the sale of petrol-powered cars by 2035.

Significant investments are needed by oil and gas companies such as Exxon to meet projected long-term consumption, Mr Woods said.

"This is a compelling investment case for the industry and our company - and is foundational to our long term strategies and plans."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Malaysia says allegations of forced labour in palm plantations is 'old issue'

Nearly a third of Indonesia forest fires are in pulp, palm areas: Greenpeace

Gold retreats as dollar gains, US stimulus hopes wane

Oil prices fall as inventory report reflects demand weakness

Oil prices slip as US inventory build-up stokes fears of supply glut

Gold gains on weaker dollar, hopes of US stimulus deal

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 06:08 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks edge up despite Wall Street retreat; STI up 0.1%

LOCAL equities inched up on Thursday as traders continued to harbour hopes of a fiscal stimulus package ahead of the...

Oct 22, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.40...

Oct 22, 2020 05:48 PM
Real Estate

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

PROPERTY agents in Singapore should be ethical, build trust with consumers and "pay special attention to ensure...

Oct 22, 2020 05:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank in talks to sell tech unit to Tata Consultancy

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank is in advanced talks to sell a technology services unit to Tata Consultancy Services, Asia...

Oct 22, 2020 05:25 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong's property market takes hit from Cathay job cuts

[HONG KONG] Calls from laid off Cathay Pacific Airways pilots began arriving at Okay Property Agency not long after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nearly a third of Indonesia forest fires are in pulp, palm areas: Greenpeace

Industrial space rents, prices continue to fall in Q3; occupancy rises: JTC

Singapore workers see urgent need to reskill, upskill in tight job market: poll

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for