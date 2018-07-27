You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Exxon misses on profit as output hits lowest level in decade

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 10:13 PM

file714rz7f0m9j1b42iclvc.jpg
Investors battered the shares of America's two biggest oil explorers after Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp posted disappointing earnings, failing to fully capitalize on rising oil prices.
REUTERS

[HOUSTON] Investors battered the shares of America's two biggest oil explorers after Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp posted disappointing earnings, failing to fully capitalize on rising oil prices.

For Chevron, weaker-than-forecast financial results didn't dissuade the company from resurrecting share buybacks to the tune of US$3 billion annually after a three-year hiatus. Exxon not only failed to live up to earnings expectations but also delivered its worst production performance since 2008 and offered no new payouts to shareholders.

Exxon's failure to mimic the buyback campaigns of most of its rivals added to investors' pain: the oil giant's stock tanked at more than twice the pace of Chevron. Exxon was down 4.3 per cent at 8.55 am while Chevron took a 1.8 per cent penalty.

"When you see peers generating cash and returning it to shareholders that further reduces interest in the stock which was pretty low anyway," said Brian Youngberg, a St Louis-based analyst at Edward Jones & Co.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Exxon produced the equivalent of 3.6 million barrels of oil in the second quarter, well short of the 3.83 million expected by analysts, the Irving Texas-based company said in a statement. Maintenance and repairs at undisclosed oil fields more than offset output gains from US shale and offshore Canadian assets, the company said.

Both companies failed to fully capitalize on a Brent crude price that was almost 50 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Exxon's net income of US$3.95 billion lagged the US$5.35 billion average forecast from analysts. Chevron reaped US$3.41 billion, compared to a US$3.94 billion forecast.

The Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico was a bright spot for both companies, with Exxon increasing production 45 per cent compared with the previous quarter. The company is currently operating 34 rigs in the region, four more than its year-end target. Chevron increased production from its Permian wells by more than 50 per cent from a year earlier.

Before today's updates, Chevron was the third-largest producer in the Permian and Exxon was fifth, according to researcher Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

Chevron Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth followed similar shareholder-friendly moves by rivals such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and ConocoPhillips. On Thursday, Shell announced US$2 billion in stock repurchases but it wasn't enough to outweigh an earnings miss that dinged the stock by more than 3 per cent.

Mr Wirth, who began the role in February, has said company should not just survive at US$50-a-barrel oil but deliver good profits at that level.

As for Exxon, the explorer is prioritizing big project investment to recover from missteps into Canadian oil sands, Russia and US shale gas over the past decade.

Long an industry-leader in returns and stock-market valuation, Exxon has slipped in recent years as costly mistakes over the past decade came to the fore. Major investments in Canada, Russia, and US shale gas while former CEO Rex Tillerson was in charge haven't lived up to expectations.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Chinese investors plan US$10b metallurgical complex in South Africa

BHP sells US oil and gas assets to BP for US$10.5b

Oil rises on US-EU trade talks, Red Sea shipping suspension

Brent oil price up as some Saudi Red Sea shipments suspended

S. Africa leaves door to future Russian nuclear power deal open

Gold prices edge lower as US dollar gains over yuan

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening