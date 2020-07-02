You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Exxon signals Q2 loss in a row on production, refining hit

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 9:34 PM

ym-exxon-020720.jpg
Exxon Mobil Corp's oil and gas producing and refining businesses will report operating losses in the second quarter, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, setting the stage for the company to post another quarterly loss this year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Exxon Mobil Corp's oil and gas producing and refining businesses will report operating losses in the second quarter, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, setting the stage for the company to post another quarterly loss this year.

Oil prices are down 35 per cent since January as the Covid-19 pandemic slashed demand and a global glut forced widespread production cuts. Rivals Royal Dutch Shell and BP have disclosed massive spending cuts and writedowns due to the price drop.

Exxon faces a loss for the quarter of US$2.3 billion, or 52 cents per share, according to estimates from Refinitiv IBES. It marks the second this year after a US$610 million first-quarter deficit. Results are due out July 31.

The company's oil and gas operations will swing to a loss compared with the first quarter because of lower prices that reduce operating profit between US$2.5 billion and US$3.1 billion, the company said in a filing designed to give investors a snapshot of its operations.

Its refining unit will suffer losses estimated to be between US$800 million and US$1.l billion, larger than its first quarter loss, it said.

SEE ALSO

Oil dips as US-China tensions add to nerves on global economy

The second quarter will be "dismal" due to a low point for oil and gas prices, refining margins and production, said Jennifer Rowland, analyst with Edward Jones.

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

World food price index rises in June, first increase in 2020: UN

Goldman Sachs sees oil demand returning to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022

Fitch revises Geo Energy's rating back to CC after failed bond tender offer

Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants

Hot stock: BlackGold racks up heavy volume on potential acquisition by Indian firm

Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Vote PAP for a harder push for economic transformation, Heng Swee Keat urges

SINGAPORE under the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the next five years will see efforts stepped up to transform and...

Jul 2, 2020 08:58 PM
Government & Economy

US job growth accelerates in June; unemployment rate falls

[WASHINGTON] The US economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations,...

Jul 2, 2020 08:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Hoe Leong re-appoints executive director 2 days after his failed re-election

MAINBOARD-LISTED heavy equipment trader Hoe Leong has re-appointed Joseph Liew Yoke Pheng as an executive director...

Jul 2, 2020 08:44 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: PAP has not delivered on promise to ease cost of living burden, says SDP's Chee Soon Juan

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan said in a party political broadcast on Thursday that the...

Jul 2, 2020 08:31 PM
Government & Economy

A true safeguard is having institutions that do not favour any political party: WP

A COMPLETE dominance of Parliament by one party could allow a tiny number of people to control everything, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.