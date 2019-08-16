You are here

ExxonMobil, Sinanju ink charter deal for Singapore’s first LNG-powered bunker tanker

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 12:56 PM
Soon to be christened Marine Vicky, the vessel will be the first bunker tanker powered mainly by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be deployed in Singapore waters.
PHOTO: SINANJU TANKER HOLDINGS

EXXONMOBIL Asia Pacific and the tanker operating arm of Singapore’s Sinanju Tankers Holdings have entered into a two-year time-charter agreement for a new-build bunker tanker.

Soon to be christened Marine Vicky, the vessel will be the first bunker tanker powered mainly by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be deployed in Singapore waters, Sinanju announced on Friday.

The tanker will deliver ExxonMobil’s new low-sulphur marine fuels to ocean-going vessels within Singapore port limits, starting from the first quarter of 2020.

“This will help ensure that ExxonMobil’s customers can bunker the high-quality, compliant options they need,” Sinanju said.

Registered vessels that are serviced by alternative or cleaner marine fuelled habour crafts during their port stay – such as receiving bunker from LNG-powered tankers – stand to receive a 10 per cent port dues concession, under the Maritime Singapore Green Port Programme.

Ju Kai Meng, managing director of Sinanju, said: “We are stepping up to promote the use of LNG as a sustainable alternative marine fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and we encourage more of such bunker tankers to operate in Singapore.”

Sinanju has a “budding but comprehensive” infrastructure to support the supply and use of LNG as a marine fuel at the world’s largest bunkering port, Mr Ju added.

Sinanju is also preparing to embark on ship-to-ship LNG bunker deliveries from 2021.

Koh Sing Liang, Asia-Pacific sales director of ExxonMobil Marine Fuels, said: “We are committed to doing our part to meet the demand for cleaner marine fuel supplies safely and reliably, while at the same time, reduce environmental impact and provide sustainable solutions.”

Marine Vicky has a carrying capacity or deadweight tonnage of 7,990 tonnes. It is 103 metre long and 19 metre wide, equipped with a 55 cubic metre LNG tank paired with a fuel gas supply system on deck for engine propulsion.

The vessel is being built at Keppel Offshore & Marine’s shipyard in Nantong, China, under the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s LNG bunkering pilot programme.

