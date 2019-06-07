You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Fitch downgrades Pemex debt to 'junk' in fresh blow to Mexico

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 7:32 AM

BP_Pemex_070619_25.jpg
Fitch on Thursday became the first major ratings agency to downgrade the debt of Mexican oil company Pemex to "junk" status, in a major setback for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plans to revive the struggling state-run firm.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MEXICO CITY] Fitch on Thursday became the first major ratings agency to downgrade the debt of Mexican oil company Pemex to "junk" status, in a major setback for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plans to revive the struggling state-run firm.

Fitch changed Pemex's credit rating from investment grade to speculative grade, or "junk", with a negative outlook, a day after it downgraded Mexico's sovereign debt, a decision criticised by the Mexican finance ministry.

The new rating for Pemex BB+ is and that of Mexico's sovereign debt BBB.

A second downgrade by Moody's, which rates the bonds one notch above junk, could result in as much as US$16 billion of forced selling by investors whose mandates stipulate they must hold bonds of investment-grade quality.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pemex has US$106 billion of financial debt, making it the most indebted oil company in the world.

Fitch said the new classification would apply to about US$80 billion worth of outstanding bonds that are held by investors ranging from pension funds to sovereign wealth funds.

"Although Pemex has implemented some cost cutting (measures) and received moderate tax cuts from Mexico, the company continues to severely underinvest in its upstream business, which could lead to further production and reserves decline," Fitch said in a statement.

"The very high level of transfers from Pemex to the Mexican government continues to significantly pressure Pemex's cash flow generation and reinvestment ability and weaken its standalone credit profile," it added.

Mexico's finance ministry criticized Fitch's move and reaffirmed its support for Pemex, which it described as an integral part of the Mexican economy.

"This action was taken on the sovereign debt of Mexico and that of Pemex even though the government has shown a total support for the company and is trying to find solutions for its structural and financial problems," the ministry said.

Fitch also downgraded Mexican state utility company CFE from BBB+ to BBB and revised its outlook to stable from negative, indicating that investors should not expect another ratings action in the near future.

Lopez Obrador took office in December with ambitions to build a US$8 billion refinery, but ratings agencies and investors are concerned this diverts funds away from its more profitable exploration and production business.

If two of the three ratings agencies classify Pemex as "junk" it would become the largest fallen angel - the ignominious distinction for a borrower that descends from investment grade to junk - in history.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Maduro axes electricity minister amid ongoing Venezuela blackouts

Oil jumps 2% as possible delay of US tariffs on Mexico boosts equities

Saudis, Russia meet with future of Opec+ cuts still unresolved

Oil steadies above Jan lows, but under pressure from surging supply and economic slowdown

Malaysia's Petronas set to supply Thailand's EGAT its first LNG imports

Electricity retailer iSwitch taking over S$15m in contracts from ES Power

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Must Read

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_Grab_070619_4.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Garage

GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

BT_20190607_ECOS_3802476.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Technology

Ecosperity: PUB to seek proposals for solar panel systems on Tengeh Reservoir

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening