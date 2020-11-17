You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Fortescue assessing green ammonia plant in Australia's Tasmania

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 10:43 AM

[MELBOURNE] Fortescue Metals Group said on Tuesday it was assessing prospects to build an ammonia plant in the southern island state of Tasmania, as part of its push to become a major renewable energy producer.

The project would include a 250-megawatt hydrogen plant at the Bell Bay Industrial Precinct with green ammonia production capacity of 250,000 tonnes per year for domestic and international export, Fortescue said in a statement.

Bell Bay is about 41 km (26 miles) northwest of the city of Launceston.

The project is targeted for an investment decision by the Fortescue Board in 2021, the company said.

Fortescue founder and chairman, billionaire Andrew Forrest last week outlined plans for the miner's wholly owned Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) unit to build a renewable energy business, aiming to compete with oil companies to provide low-cost green energy globally.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Already used in the fertiliser industry, ammonia is expected to play a role as a clean power source, potentially as a chemical store for excess renewable energy, and in the shipping industry as a fuel that only emits water and nitrogen.

One way of making green ammonia is through using hydrogen from water electrolysis and nitrogen separated from the air in a process powered by renewable electricity.

The plant has the potential to be one of the world's biggest green hydrogen projects and will be powered by Tasmanian renewable energy, Fortescue said.

FFI's plans to have 235 gigawatts (GW) of installed energy capacity although did not provide a timeline.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Court gives nod for KrisEnergy scheme meeting, extends debt stay to January

Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil leases

Oil settles higher boosted by latest Covid-19 vaccine progress

Ovo Energy, Shell unit to turn Spanish homes into virtual power plants

Endeavour to buy Teranga as gold dealmaking gathers pace

Saudi Aramco turns to bonds to help fund US$75b dividend

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 10:32 AM
Stocks

South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis

[SEOUL] South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing...

Nov 17, 2020 10:14 AM
Companies & Markets

SIA doubles limit of medium-term note programme to S$10b

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has upsized its multicurrency medium-term note programme limit to S$10 billion, up from S$5...

Nov 17, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on second vaccine progress; STI up 0.9%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Tuesday as investors cheered progress on a second coronavirus vaccine candidate....

Nov 17, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Australia: Stock exchange resumes trading after software glitch

[BENGALURU] Trading on the Australian Securities Exchange resumed on Tuesday following a software glitch that had...

Nov 17, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at Tuesday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday with more gains after a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

SIA's Covid cover for Singapore-HK flights may draw bubble flyers

End of the road for Hyflux board as court appoints interim judicial managers

Airbnb posted Q3 profit of US$219m amid pandemic: IPO filing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for