You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

France confirms first case of ruinous tomato virus

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 7:06 AM

rk_Tomatoes_180220.jpg
Tomato plants in France's far-west Finistere region have been contaminated with a destructive virus that can lead to whole crops being wasted, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[PARIS] Tomato plants in France's far-west Finistere region have been contaminated with a destructive virus that can lead to whole crops being wasted, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

A farm had been isolated and greenhouses full of tomatoes would be destroyed, as there is no known treatment, it said.

The tomato brown rugose fruit virus, known as ToBRFV, leads to rough discoloured patches on the fruit that render it unsellable - and officials warned earlier that its spread would have "major economic consequences" for farmers.

The virus, which is not harmful to humans, was first reported in 2014 at greenhouses in Israel before it spread to Europe and America.

"We have received the results from the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety of the samples from the Finistere and... they have been contaminated by the virus," the ministry said.

SEE ALSO

Italian hydroponics farm bets on 'red gold'

Growers in Spain and Italy - the EU's biggest tomato producers - have been affected, as have some in the US and Mexico, and Britain announced its first cases last July.

Germany managed to eradicate an outbreak in several greenhouses by ripping out the plants and destroying them, and then treating the soil with disinfectants.

France promised in early February to carry out hundreds of checks on plants and seeds, on top of regular inspections.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern

Extreme weather to overload urban power grids, study shows

Miners welcome South Africa's plans to open up power generation

Major Thai coffee brand vows to repay 200 debt-ridden farmers

Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

Singapore lowers export forecast for 2020 on Covid-19, oil price fears

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 07:05 AM
Life & Culture

Queen Elizabeth II's nephew in latest royal marriage split

[LONDON] Queen Elizabeth II's nephew David Armstrong-Jones is set to divorce, a spokesman said Monday - the second...

Feb 18, 2020 07:02 AM
Consumer

Australia's Coles posts flat half-year earnings hurt by underpayment costs

[BENGALURU] Coles Group, Australia's second-biggest grocery chain, posted near-flat half-year earnings on Tuesday as...

Feb 18, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Strikes, protests in Greece over latest pension reform

[ATHENS] Greeks will hold protests on Tuesday against a new pension reform, the third major overhaul in a decade,...

Feb 18, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise ship

[TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, United States] More than 300 Americans rescued from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan...

Feb 18, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

UK government adviser quits over race comments

[LONDON] An adviser in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office resigned on Monday after online comments...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly