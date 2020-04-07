France's Total sells assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone, Liberia

Total said on Tuesday it had sold assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone and Liberia, which the French energy group said represented a total value of more than US$400 million.

[PARIS] Total said on Tuesday it had sold assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone and Liberia, which the French energy group said represented a total value of more than US$400 million.

In Brunei, Total said it had closed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo BV to Shell, while it also signed a deal to sell its marketing and services businesses in Liberia and Sierra Leone to Conex Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd.

"In the current context of low oil prices, these transactions support the action plan announced to weather the crisis," Total chief financial officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire said.

REUTERS