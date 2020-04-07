You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

France's Total sells assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone, Liberia

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 2:35 PM

file79rx5llx3bov5cr5lky.jpg
Total said on Tuesday it had sold assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone and Liberia, which the French energy group said represented a total value of more than US$400 million.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Total said on Tuesday it had sold assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone and Liberia, which the French energy group said represented a total value of more than US$400 million.

In Brunei, Total said it had closed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo BV to Shell, while it also signed a deal to sell its marketing and services businesses in Liberia and Sierra Leone to Conex Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd.

"In the current context of low oil prices, these transactions support the action plan announced to weather the crisis," Total chief financial officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Desperate oil producers slash prices as global demand evaporates

China state-owned energy company starts $8.3B of renewable power projects

Gold rallies, spread balloons as investors charge into bullion

Three meat plants shut in Iowa and Pennsylvania as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Opec+ likely to agree to cut production if US joins effort: sources

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting, Cushing stockpiles soar

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 02:33 PM
Consumer

Cineworld closes all cinemas in 10 countries due to coronavirus

[LONDON] British cinema operator Cineworld said on Tuesday all its 787 cinemas across 10 countries have been shut...

Apr 7, 2020 02:29 PM
Transport

Finnair's passenger numbers drop 56% in March

[HELSINKI] Finnair said on Tuesday its March passenger numbers fell 56.4 per cent year on year to 498,600 people due...

Apr 7, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up more than 2% on virus hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than two per cent on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street,...

Apr 7, 2020 02:21 PM
Government & Economy

South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to US$44.8b in March

[JOHANNESBURG] South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to US$44.77 billion (S$63.96 billion) in March from US$45.36...

Apr 7, 2020 02:13 PM
Life & Culture

MMA promotion UFC close to securing private island for fights

[BENGALURU] Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has said the mixed martial arts promotion is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.