You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

G-20 backslides on fossil fuel subsidies: report

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 9:13 AM

rk_fossilfuels_101120.jpg
Rich nations are still providing more than half a trillion dollars annually to fossil fuel projects despite committing to slash greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris climate deal, research showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Rich nations are still providing more than half a trillion dollars annually to fossil fuel projects despite committing to slash greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris climate deal, research showed on Tuesday.

While state support to oil, gas and coal has dipped slightly since the landmark 2015 accord, a joint analysis by three climate think tanks found that many nations' post-pandemic stimulus plans will see billions more given to polluting fuels.

In a grading of G-20 countries' performance of phasing out fossil fuel subsidies, the analysis found that at least US$170 billion of public money had been pledged to fossil fuel-intensive sectors since the start of the pandemic.

"G-20 governments were already not on track to meet their Paris Agreement commitments on ending support for fossil fuels before Covid-19," noted Anna Geddes of the International Institute for Sustainable Development, which co-authored the report.

"Now, disappointingly they are moving in the opposite direction."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Production and consumption subsidies take the form of tax breaks, rebates, financial incentives or even overseas aid and can keep consumer prices artificially low.

The International Energy Agency said last month that the pandemic provided a once-in-a-generation opportunity for governments to enact a "step-change in clean energy investment".

But administrations desperate to get their economies firing again after the damage wrought by Covid-19 seem not to have taken this advice to heart.

Lockdowns and travel bans have seen global carbon pollution plummet this year compared with 2019, which the IEA said must be the "definitive peak" for emissions.

But Tuesday's analysis showed that rich nations - responsible for the vast majority of emissions - were likely to undo even the slight progress they'd made on phasing out subsidies.

It found they had given US$584 billion to fossil fuel projects every year between 2016-2019.

Gauging each country's subsidy reform path, the analysis found that not a single nation has made "good progress" in line with reaching the Paris accord goals.

The 2015 treaty enjoins nations to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels through sweeping emissions cuts.

The United Nations says that for the more ambitious Paris goal of 1.5 deg C of warming to be met, emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent annually through 2030.

Several studies have shown emissions reductions of near that figure during pandemic lockdowns, but scientists warn that nothing less than a complete overhaul of how the world powers itself would keep a handle on long-term warming.

BANKROLLING CLIMATE CRISIS

The costs of subsidies can be hard to calculate, given their many forms and delivery methods.

Last year, a working paper by the International Monetary Fund factored in the social and economic costs of air pollution, health risks, and the effects of climate change associated with fossil fuel use.

It estimated that if fossil fuel prices were "fully efficient" - meaning subsidy-free - in 2015, "global CO2 emissions would have been 28 per cent lower (and) fossil fuel air pollution deaths 46 per cent lower."

Most G-20 nations scored poorly in Tuesday's assessment due to a lack of transparency and continued support for fossil-fuel based energy.

"Governments are in the midst of rolling out historic levels of public finance in response to the pandemic," said Bronwen Tucker, from Oil Change International.

"Instead of bankrolling another major crisis - climate change - our governments should invest in a resilient future."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil soars 8% on promising Covid-19 vaccine results

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Japan eyes replacing oil with hydrogen amid carbon neutral push

New lockdowns in Europe to dent oil demand outlook: IEA

WR Grace gets US$4b bid from top shareholder 40 North

Trafigura said to hire Temasek's Mattar in expansion push

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 09:17 AM
Companies & Markets

Far East Orchard sinks into the red with S$6.3m nine-month loss

MAINBOARD-LISTED hotel operator and property developer Far East Orchard has sunk into the red with a net loss of S$6...

Nov 10, 2020 09:08 AM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit cuts Q3 DPU by 6.8% to 1.388 S cents

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust's (EC World Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) dropped 6.8 per cent to 1.388...

Nov 10, 2020 09:03 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cromwell E-Reit, Riverstone, Sunningdale, Bumitama Agri, Vicom

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Nov 10, 2020 08:59 AM
Government & Economy

Australian business confidence jumps to 1-1/2 year highs

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian business confidence jumped to the highest since mid-2019 in October, though the...

Nov 10, 2020 08:34 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares join global rally on vaccine hopes; tourism, oil stocks take off

[BENGALURU] Stock markets in Australia and New Zealand jumped more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, joining a global...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

Trump refuses to concede, Biden leads on Covid-19

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for