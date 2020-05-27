You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

G-20 finance projects give US$77b a year to fossil fuels: watchdog

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 8:15 AM

rk_oilwell_270520.jpg
Rich nations have used banks and development programmes to funnel at least US$77 billion in each of the last three years to oil and gas projects despite their commitment under the 2015 Paris accord to slash greenhouse gas emissions, new analysis showed Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Rich nations have used banks and development programmes to funnel at least US$77 billion in each of the last three years to oil and gas projects despite their commitment under the 2015 Paris accord to slash greenhouse gas emissions, new analysis showed Wednesday.

Despite committing to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two deg C under the Paris deal, G-20 countries are still providing three times as much money each year to fossil fuel projects as they are to clean energy, a report by the watchdog Oil Change International showed.

They finance existing and new energy projects through credit export agencies, which provide government-backed loans and guarantees to corporations, and through international development programmes.

This makes the money trail harder to track than taxpayer subsidies - which separately amount to around US$80 billion per year.

Authors of the research, which was endorsed by more than 30 environmental groups, said it was crucial that governments end the practice of propping up oil and gas in their post-Covid-19 economic stimuli.

SEE ALSO

World needs 'green recovery', health pros tell G-20 leaders

"G-20 countries continue to subsidise the fossil fuel industry even as it makes bad business decisions that hurt people and the planet," said Kate DeAngelis, senior international policy analyst at Friends of the Earth US.

"Our planet is hurtling towards climate catastrophe and these countries are pouring gasoline on to the fire to the tune of billions."

The analysis showed that China, Japan, Canada and South Korea were the worst offenders, using credit agencies and development banks to funnel more than US$50 billion to fossil fuels each year.

In order to meet the more ambitious goal of the Paris deal - a 1.5 deg C temperature rise cap - the United Nations says emissions from energy must fall 7.6 per cent each year through 2030.

A study last week in Nature Climate Change said the coronavirus pandemic was likely to see emissions fall 7 per cent in 2020 - the largest annual drop since World War II.

The authors of that study warned however that the drop in emissions was likely to be temporary, absent "structural changes in the economic, transport or energy systems".

Using data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Rystad Energy database, Oil Change calculated that the emissions potential from existing energy projects would vastly surpass the carbon "budget" for 1.5 deg C.

'TERMINAL DECLINE' 

As governments ready economic recovery plans, members of the oil and gas industry have called for handouts to help power their comeback.

"You can tell governments feel pressure to not do bailouts in a really obvious way and so we are seeing a lot of support for the fossil fuel industry in much sneakier ways," Bronwen Tucker, research analyst at Oil Change International and lead report author, told AFP.

"It's much harder to raise the alarm to the public which is extremely concerned about this issue, especially during a pandemic."

Ms Tucker said larger energy majors were taking advantage of the economic crisis, buying up smaller oil and gas firms and consolidating their market share.

"Depending on the political winds there are lots of ways this could end up a less equal place," she said.

"It's an industry in systemic decline but that ride to the bottom is definitely not yet determined."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices climb, bolstered by ongoing supply curbs

'No evidence of anti-competitive behaviour by petrol firms'

Oil gains on hopes market may balance in coming weeks

Temasek unit in rescue talks with PIL shipping line

'How about next June?' Small meat processors backlogged as virus idles big plants

BP's Looney halves top management roles under energy transition plan

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 08:21 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open flat on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Wednesday as profit-taking offset positive sentiment from gains on Wall Street...

May 27, 2020 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

Police swarm Hong Kong ahead of flashpoint anthem debate

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police ramped up security around the city's legislature on Wednesday ahead of a debate over a...

May 27, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Twitter calls Trump tweets 'unsubstantiated' for the first time

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter labelled two Donald Trump tweets "unsubstantiated" and accused him of making false claims on...

May 27, 2020 08:12 AM
Consumer

YouTube says removal of China comments 'an error'

[WASHINGTON] YouTube said Tuesday it was investigating the removal of comments critical of the Chinese Communist...

May 27, 2020 08:07 AM
Stocks

HKEX signs licence deal with MSCI to launch Asia, EM futures and options contracts

[HONG KONG] The operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday it has signed a licence agreement with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.