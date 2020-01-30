You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

G-20 funds fossil fuels US$30b a year under the radar: analysis

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 12:27 PM

[PARIS] Rich nations are funnelling cash through government-backed financial institutions to provide US$30 billion to fossil fuel projects each year that "run counter to the Paris Agreement", a new analysis showed Thursday.

The export credit agencies (ECAs) of G-20 countries currently provide more than 10 times more state-backed finance to oil, gas and coal projects abroad than they do to renewable energy schemes, the analysis said.

Under the Paris Agreement, emissions from these projects do not count as part of donor nations' carbon footprint.

ECAs are public entities that provide government-backed loans and insurance to overseas businesses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Market monitor Oil Change International and Friends of the Earth America showed that G-20 financing for coal delivered via ECAs under the Paris radar had increased as a percentage of energy project financing since the 2015 Paris treaty.

SEE ALSO

Democrats' plan for 100% clean power panned by some environmentalists

That translates to US$7.1 billion annually in the years since the signing of the landmark accord that enjoins nations to slash carbon emissions.

"It's reckless and reprehensible for any government to still be providing billions in public finance for oil, gas and coal," said Bronwen Tucker, an analyst at Oil Change.

"It's even more offensive when these fossil fuel handouts come from the governments who are most historically responsible for the climate crisis."

The analysis singled out China, Japan, South Korea and Canada as among the worst offenders, accounting for 78 per cent of G-20 fossil fuel support from 2016-2018.

"Despite the climate emergency, ECAs are doubling down on fossil fuels," it said.

"Japan's ECAs continue to support new coal projects; Canada's ECA is pouring money into tar sands, and many ECAs are jumping at the chance to support LNG in northern Mozambique and elsewhere."

The United Nations says carbon emissions must decline 7.6 per cent annually by 2030 in order to put the world on track to meet the 1.5 deg C temperature rise cap called for under Paris.

Instead, fossil fuel emissions are rising annually as energy demand surges.

"ECAs are something almost no one has heard of but, as public finance institutions, they help governments pursue trade strategies and individual countries are able to shroud their investments around them," Ms Tucker told AFP.

GUARANTORS 

She said that most ECA funding comes from public coffers.

"But they play a different role to private enterprise in terms of their creditworthiness."

They are "backed by a government and their credit rating is much higher so the value of that guarantee is higher," Ms Tucker added.

AFP asked all export credit agencies named in the analysis for comment.

The watchdogs highlighted the announcement last week from Britain that it was ending funding for overseas coal.

Its ECA, UK Export Finance, has not funded a coal-fired power plant since 2002, but a separate analysis showed it is financing millions of tonnes worth of overseas emissions through continued oil and gas funding.

Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday that its decision over coal was "a massive step forward by this country."

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Shell appoints Singaporean Euleen Goh as deputy chair

Oil mixed as virus fears, US stock build face talk of further Opec cuts

Hyflux lawyers WongP to discharge itself, cites confidence loss

PetroChina tops Singapore's shrinking list of 2019 marine fuel suppliers

Gold little changed as investors assess virus impact, await Fed decision

Kone makes highest offer for Thyssenkrupp elevators: sources

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 12:00 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Garage

honestbee proposes to repay creditors 3 cents on dollar in cash, rest in equity

FORMER honestbee chairman Brian Koo and his venture firm, Formation Group, plan to use a cash payment to settle 3...

Jan 30, 2020 11:55 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan not currently considering calling meeting of national stabilisation fund

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan said on Thursday there is no current plan to call a meeting of...

Jan 30, 2020 11:50 AM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka central bank cuts key interest rates to support growth

[MUMBAI] The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) cut both its key interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday at its...

Jan 30, 2020 11:00 AM
Transport

Airlines may face 'steep' drop in earnings, air traffic from virus spread: S&P

MUCH like in the Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak in 2003, airlines now face risks from the global...

Jan 30, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, White House seek to quash Bolton testimony at Senate trial

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump and White House lawyers pushed back on Wednesday against Democratic efforts to have John...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly