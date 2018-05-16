You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gas giants swap roles as biggest buyer turns Aussie saviour

Australia, poised to be the biggest exporter of LNG, woos the world's largest buyer, Japan, to address supply crunch
Wed, May 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

THE gas market is being flipped upside down. Australia, soon to become the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, is now turning to the largest buyer Japan as it seeks to import the fuel to ease a domestic supply crunch.

In a scenario played out previously by LNG shippers including Indonesia and Malaysia, Australia is seeking to import gas to help ease supply imbalances exacerbated by its growing export industry. Australian Industrial Energy, which plans to build an import terminal in New South Wales, has sought help from Japan's Jera Co, a gas colossus that's using a global oversupply of the fuel to transform the North Asian nation's role from biggest buyer to a budding trader.

"We have the world's largest buyer of LNG who is out on the market on our behalf and able to give us a very good line of sight as to where the opportunities are," James Baulderstone, AIE's project leader, said in an interview last week. "We have attractive offers on the table."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Jera's role in the project hasn't been decided and a feasibility study is under way, according to a spokesman. It hasn't been determined from where potential LNG would be sourced, he said.

Rival import plants are also planned for other states on Australia's eastern seaboard, where gas shortages are forecast as production declines from ageing fields including Victoria's Bass Strait. AGL Energy Ltd, the country's largest electricity generator, plans to purchase up to 2 million tonnes of LNG annually by 2021 at the state's Crib Point site to fill a supply gap it sees emerging in the next few years.

"Victoria state has a potential shortfall in gas supply from 2020 onwards," Phaedra Deckart, AGL's general manager for energy supply and origination, said in a phone interview. "The real benefit of the project is in providing a secure, stable source of gas supply."

In South Australia, where a power blackout in 2016 triggered a debate on the nation's energy security, another LNG import facility is being proposed by consultancy IG Partners at a site near Pelican Point. LNG would be used to supply a 500 megawatt gas-fired power plant and may also be offered to domestic users, IG managing partner Kym Winter-Dewhirst said in an email on Monday.

Mitsubishi Corp is considering joining the IG project, known as Outer Harbour, according to a spokesman for the Tokyo-based company.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has laid the blame for gas shortfalls on the startup of LNG exports from three plants in the state of Queensland which scooped up spare supply and shipped it to buyers in Asia, frustrating large industrial Australian users who have struggled to secure their own deals.

AIE, in which billionaire miner Andrew Forrest and Japan's Marubeni Corp also own stakes, expects to sign off on a location for the import terminal in New South Wales this month. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Golden Agri-Resources Q1 net profit down 68%

Solar power can help save water in parched Middle East, North Africa: study

Botswana President wants more jobs for Africans in new deal with De Beers

Botswana President eyes jobs in new `marriage' with De Beers (

Botswana President eyes jobs in new `marriage' with De Beers (

Goldman loses its `Queen of Commodities' marking end of an era

Editor's Choice

May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

BT_20180516_JAONG166TGW_3437633.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Social stratification is starting to become entrenched: Ye Kung

May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

China's April output grows; investment, domestic demand soften

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening