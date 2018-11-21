You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

GE shakes up leadership in ailing power business

It's also bringing back retired company veteran to help in the transformation
Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181121_SMLGE217H89_3622806.jpg
The changes mark another step in new GE CEO Larry Culp's urgent effort to reduce heavy debt and restore profits at the 126-year-old, Boston-based conglomerate.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru

GENERAL Electric Co shook up its ailing power business again on Monday, naming a CEO for its new gas-power division and bringing a veteran GE executive back from retirement to help.

The changes mark another step in new GE CEO Larry Culp's urgent effort to reduce heavy debt and restore profits at the 126-year-old, Boston-based conglomerate.

It also highlights the problems at GE Power. Mr Culp reorganised the division three weeks ago, separating its gas-turbine business from units that make coal- and nuclear-fuelled power plants, power grids and other equipment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"One of my top priorities is positioning our businesses to win, starting with GE Power," Mr Culp said in a statement.

GE stock was down 1.1 per cent at US$7.94 in afternoon trading. The stock has fallen 56 per cent this year.

GE picked John Rice, a 39-year GE veteran who once headed its energy unit and retired last year, as chairman of gas power, reporting to Mr Culp.

Mr Rice's "knowledge of GE's gas customers and management experience" will help him provide "mentorship" to the new gas power leaders and "position this business and the team for success", GE said.

The company also named Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Power's repair and maintenance business, to be CEO of Gas Power, overseeing both equipment sales and services.

GE Power's current CEO Russell Stokes will become CEO of other power activities.

Mr Strazik and Mr Stokes will also report to Mr Culp, GE said.

Analysts said Mr Rice's experience would help, but were cautious about prospects for a quick improvement in power's performance.

"GE is desperate for leadership," said Scott Davis, analyst at Melius Research, adding it was smart to bring Mr Rice back.

He is "a smart, prudent guy who is known for not taking any unwanted risk", said Nick Heymann, analyst at William Blair, referring to Mr Rice.

"Rice knows the business, but there is no quick fix," said Jeff Sprague, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners.

Mr Stokes "was handed a mess that's probably too big for one guy to fix", Mr Sprague said of the new structure.

But he added: "I don't think this really changes anything."

GE Power's profits have plunged as demand for gas turbines has fallen, leaving GE, Siemens and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems with overcapacity and fewer sales.

GE Power lost US$631 million and wrote off US$22 billion in the third quarter, reflecting the bleak profit outlook. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Incoming Petrobras CEO rules out privatisation

Coal pollution may rise in UK if Brexit comes without a deal: analysts

Australia blocks CK Group's A$13 billion bid for APA pipelines

GE shakes up power unit leadership, taps retired exec to help

New Petrobras CEO rules out privatisation, wants non-core asset sales

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

BT_20181121_PCARTIERWV3X_3622808.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Consumer

Cartier reopens its ION flagship boutique

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening