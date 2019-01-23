You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

General Electric to cut up to 468 jobs in France: unions

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 6:35 AM

SL_ge_230119_23.jpg
US energy giant General Electric plans to slash up to 468 jobs across France, union sources said Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BELFORT, France] US energy giant General Electric plans to slash up to 468 jobs across France, union sources said Tuesday.

They said 229 jobs would be cut from the staff at Alstom Power Systems (APS), including 146 at GE Energy's European headquarters in Belfort, eastern France.

Another 149 jobs are on the chopping block at GE Energy Power Conversion France and 90 at GE Grid, they said.

GE opened negotiations to trim its staff in France - apart from employees at its French headquarters in Paris - under a "collective mutually agreed termination", a measure introduced in France in September 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At APS, some departures would be among senior staff nearing retirement, the unions said.

Contacted by AFP, GE's public relations spokesman in Belfort confirmed that talks had begun, saying the firm was "reviewing its activities to be sure they are responding to marketplace realities and will allow for longterm success".

He said GE had launched talks with APS personnel representatives regarding voluntary departures, but would not elaborate because talks are ongoing.

The CFDT and CFE-CGC unions at APS issued a joint tract questioning the wisdom of job cuts, fearing their effects on "the continuity of activities (and) the maintenance of skills and expertise."

Talks with unions at Power System began in December.

A first meeting last week over the fate of APS workers is to be followed by weekly talks, with unions saying management is slating the first departures for April.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Oil settles down 2% as global growth slows, supply rises

Keppel Infra Trust's Q4 DPU flat at 0.93 Singapore cent

Oil industry gaining confidence, set to up spending in 2019

There's a golden shelter from recession risks with these miners

Brazil to privatise more airports, railways for grains

PG&E lines up US$5.5b to fund 2-year bankruptcy process

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

More government support for a slowing economy expected: Fitch

SL_hsk_170119_26.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Plans to focus on health, infrastructure in budget

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening