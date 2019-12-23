You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Going 100% green will pay for itself in 7 years: Study

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

A STANFORD University professor whose research helped underpin the US Democrats' Green New Deal says phasing out fossil fuels and running the entire world on clean energy would pay for itself in under seven years.

It would cost US$73 trillion to revamp power grids, transportation, manufacturing and other systems to run on wind, solar and hydro power, including enough storage capacity to keep the lights on overnight, Mark Jacobson said in a study published on Friday in the journal One Earth. But that would be offset by annual savings of almost US$11 trillion, the report found.

"There's really no downside to making this transition," said Mr Jacobson, who wrote the study with several other researchers. "Most people are afraid it will be too expensive. Hopefully this will allay some of those fears."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some of Mr Jacobson's past findings have been questioned, notably a 2017 journal article that criticised his methodology on measuring the cost of phasing out fossil fuels.

SEE ALSO

Hector Capital, Agritrade Int'l eye green market in Singapore

The biggest challenge of ditching fossil fuels may not be economic. Even some clean-power advocates acknowledge that technology isn't available yet to run power grids entirely on renewables without jeopardising reliability.

The report published last Friday looked at 143 countries that generate more than 99 per cent of the world's greenhouse emissions. The savings would come from not extracting fossil fuels, using higher-efficiency systems and other benefits of shifting entirely to electricity. It follows a paper Mr Jacobson published in 2015 laying out a state-by-state plan for the US to convert to 100 per cent renewables. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil in 2019: so many events, so little impact

Gazprom, Ukraine agree on gas transit, settle legal issues

Oil prices down but log third weekly rise on trade hopes

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny: sources

France's Tikehau Capital in first Spanish private equity deal

Pavilion Energy, Total sign binding deal to develop LNG bunkering in Singapore

BREAKING

Dec 22, 2019 07:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang executive chairman Ren Yuanlin returns: report

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's executive chairman Ren Yuanlin has returned after being on leave for more than four...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly