You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold barrels into 2019 as growth concerns spur demand for haven

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 11:12 AM

BP_gold_311218_25.jpg
Gold is closing out 2018 on a strong note, with haven demand in the ascendant amid volatile trading in global equities, rising concern about the economic outlook and a drawn-out government shutdown in the US.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Gold is closing out 2018 on a strong note, with haven demand in the ascendant amid volatile trading in global equities, rising concern about the economic outlook and a drawn-out government shutdown in the US.

Spot bullion is holding near a six-month high after topping US$1,280 an ounce, and the metal is set for the best monthly gain in almost two years. December's rally has pared an annual decline, the first full-year loss since 2015.

Gold gained ground this quarter as global equities plunged and doubts stacked up among some investors about the pace of global growth in 2019. The climb has been aided by a weakening of the dollar in December amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will dial back the pace of rate increases next year. That's helped to boost holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds.

"For gold prices, I think there is upside to be seen in 2019," Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Asia Pte., told Bloomberg TV on Monday, citing prospects for fewer tightening moves from the US central bank. "It does look like one where we will see a slackening of expectations in Fed hikes."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spot gold hit US$1,282.23 an ounce on Friday, the highest price since June, and it's up 4.8 per cent this month, according to Bloomberg generic pricing. It traded little-changed at USUS$1,278.88 an ounce at 10:07 a.m. in Singapore.

Prices held their ground even after US President Donald Trump struck an upbeat tone on his trade dispute with China, one of the lingering threats to growth going into next year. Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke at length by phone Saturday, with each expressing satisfaction.

Adding to the gold bulls' case, data showed manufacturing in Asia's top economy shrank. China's Purchasing Managers Index fell to 49.4 in December, lower than expected and below the level of 50 that signals contraction.

Among other precious metals, silver for immediate delivery was steady after hitting US$15.4031 an ounce, the highest level since August. A rally of more than 8 per cent this month has eroded an annual drop. Platinum is set for a full-year fall, while palladium traded just below a record hit earlier this month.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices rise, but set for first annual decline since 2015

Court challenges stop work on Virginia gas pipeline

Washington shutdown: Traders in the dark over grain and soy purchases by China

Hedge funds betting on oil rally in 2019 after tumultuous year

China allows first-ever US rice imports ahead of trade talks

Is China buying US soy? Washington shutdown keeps traders guessing

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

BT_20181231_NAHTREND31_3655314.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

BP_ChinaProp_311218_5.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Real Estate

China’s property market strains the world

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening