You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold claws back as economic uncertainty lifts appeal

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 12:33 PM

rk_Gold_071020.jpg
Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, after hitting a one-week low in early trade, lifted by renewed fears over economic recovery and uncertainty around the US presidential election after President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, after hitting a one-week low in early trade, lifted by renewed fears over economic recovery and uncertainty around the US presidential election after President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis.

Earlier in the day, spot gold hit its lowest since Sept 28 at US$1,872.66 per ounce. Bullion prices climbed 0.3 per cent to US$1,882.12 by 3.45am GMT.

US gold futures were down 1.2 per cent at US$1,886.30.

The low interest rate environment globally along with uncertainties stoked by the upcoming US elections bodes well for gold, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

However, "if US dollar strengthens more we will see it cap gold prices". The US president, who is being treated for Covid-19, called off negotiations on Tuesday over the aid package that was meant to stimulate the economy, until after the Nov 3 election.

SEE ALSO

US dollar steadies after falling on sharper risk appetite

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The announcement stoked risk aversion, while bolstering the US dollar and dragging gold prices lower up to 2 per cent.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures as it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

The dollar index was last up 0.2 per cent against rivals.

Mr Trump's decision to call off stimulus talks increases downside risks for an already shaky US economy, which is likely to favour safe-harbour flows into the US dollar, in which the bullion is priced.

Meanwhile, top US and European central bankers on Tuesday called for renewed government spending to support families and businesses hit by the pandemic.

Investors would now watch out for minutes from US Federal Reserve's Sept 15-16 policy meeting and vice-presidential debate due later in the day.

On the technical front, spot gold may revisit its Sept 24 low of US$1,847.57 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver rose 1.5 per cent to US$23.43 per ounce, platinum was up 1.3 per cent at US$859.05, while palladium climbed 0.4 per cent to US$2,351.30.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil ends up on supply issues, nixed US stimulus talks a bearish sign

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman but staying on as ID

Wilmar's YKA listing to help fund 19 investment projects in China

Oil gains on Trump hospital exit, supply disruptions

New Silkroutes says Goh Jin Hian suitable to remain as chairman despite lawsuit

Oil pipeline operators offer new discounts as demand craters

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 12:45 PM
Real Estate

Upper Thomson freehold storage facility for sale with S$100m indicative price

A FREEHOLD strata-titled storage facility at 50 Tagore Lane has been put on the market via expression of interest...

Oct 7, 2020 12:42 PM
Garage

Clover Health nears US$3.7b deal to be bought

[NEW YORK] A "blank check company" led by billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya is acquiring the Medicare insurance...

Oct 7, 2020 12:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Asia's tech, healthcare billionaires pull ahead of peers: report

THE fortunes of Asia's wealthiest have grown more polarising, with billionaires in the booming tech and healthcare...

Oct 7, 2020 12:09 PM
Life & Culture

T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking US$31.8m

[NEW YORK] One of the most complete specimens of a T-Rex fossil in the world was sold for a record US$31.8 million...

Oct 7, 2020 12:00 PM
Real Estate

Evelyn Road site in Newton up for sale with guide price of S$20m

A FREEHOLD residential redevelopment site at 1C Evelyn Road in District 11 is up for sale via expression of interest...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Wilmar, Olam, SPH Reit, Centurion

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Standard testing protocols the way to open borders: Airbus Asia-Pac chief

Singapore plans Air Travel Bubbles for general travellers to revive Changi air hub

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for