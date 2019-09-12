You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold climbs on rate cut bets; firm equities cap gains

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 6:22 AM

BP_gold_120919_8.jpg
Gold rose on Wednesday on expectations of monetary policy easing by top central banks, while global growth risks continue to linger, although improved appetite for riskier assets capped bullion's gains and kept it near a four-week low.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold rose on Wednesday on expectations of monetary policy easing by top central banks, while global growth risks continue to linger, although improved appetite for riskier assets capped bullion's gains and kept it near a four-week low.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent to US$1,494.90 per ounce at 1.39pm EDT (1739 GMT). Prices fell to their lowest since Aug 13 at US$1,483.90 in the previous session in four-day losing streak.

US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent higher at US$1,503.20 an ounce.

"If the European Central Bank (ECB) announces another cut or more liquidity, it should boost precious metals and that's what's given a positive tone for gold," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Low interest rates and slowing global growth are helping gold stay well bid. It's just that to push it back to US$1,500, we need to see a rise in tensions and more expectations of lower rates."

Bond yields extended their steady climb and Wall Street gained, with investor focus turning to monetary policy decisions by the ECB on Thursday, when the bank is widely expected to cut interest rates.

The ECB decision is likely to set the tone for upcoming rate-setting decisions by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan next week.

While recent economic indicators might prompt a 25-basis point interest rate reduction by the US Fed, "a major cut of 50 bps (basis points) is unnecessary," said TIAA Bank's Gaffney.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the US dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Also on investors' radar was the US-China trade ties, with China exempting certain US goods from retaliatory tariffs days ahead of the October talks in an attempt to de-escalate the protracted dispute.

Spot gold is still targeting US$1,453, as it has breached a support at US$1,497 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

"Weakening global growth, high risk aversion and low interest rates should keep prices elevated, but they are unlikely to provide a further boost given that they are, for the most part, already accounted for," analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.4 per cent to US$18.09 per ounce, having hit a two-week low of US$17.75 in the previous session.

Palladium rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,565.87 an ounce, after hitting its highest since July 11 at US$1,590. Platinum rose 0.9 per cent to US$938.58.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Delong suspends trading after close of CEO’s privatisation offer

Aramco says ready for two-stage IPO, timing up to govt

Oil falls on possiblity of Iran exports resuming after Trump fires hardline adviser

Oil hits six-week high on hopes of Opec extending output cuts

Shift towards growth assets sees gold drop for fourth session

Death and destruction expose dirty side of clean energy

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

nz_grab_120919.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Garage

Grab, Gojek draw new battle lines in Indonesia's rural areas

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

BT_20190912_JLDBS_3890385.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS aims for wealth business to hit S$300b AUM by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly