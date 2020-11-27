You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold drops below US$1,800 to lowest since July on vaccine

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 10:11 PM

AK_gld_2711.jpg
Gold slid below US$1,800 an ounce to the lowest since July as positive vaccine news and a clearer political picture continued to undermine the haven.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Gold slid below US$1,800 an ounce to the lowest since July as positive vaccine news and a clearer political picture continued to undermine the haven.

Bullion fell steeply in a repeat of losses seen Monday, when news of AstraZeneca's effective vaccine and positive US economic data hit demand. The decline accelerated after gold moved below its 200-day moving average. Prices are heading for a third weekly drop as investors swap into risk assets looking to profit from the eventual economic recovery.

Applications for US state jobless benefits unexpectedly rose in the first back-to-back increase since July, a report Wednesday showed, while Astra's shot looks like it is heading for an additional global trial as the drugmaker tries to clear up uncertainty surrounding the initial results.

President Donald Trump said he will relinquish power if the Electoral College affirms Democrat Joe Biden's win, a sign the transfer to the new administration will be peaceful. Still he signaled he may never formally concede defeat, and may skip the Democrat's inauguration.

Money continued to exit gold exchange-traded funds, which are now headed for their first monthly outflow this year. The funds have been a crucial support pillar for bullion in 2020, so their current erosion has significant implications for the price.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Gold has moved into the next 'down-leg' of its correction phase," according to United Overseas Bank market strategist Quek Ser Leang. A break of the support zone of between US$1,760 and US$1,780 would open up the way for further weakness toward the US$1,600s, he said.

Spot gold fell 1.7 per cent to US$1,785.66 an ounce at 1.42 pm in London. Silver dropped 3.8 per cent, while platinum and palladium also fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Petronas warns of challenging Q4 amid volatile oil prices

Opec+ calls last-minute talks to prepare for oil-cuts decision

Gold set for third weekly decline as vaccine optimism weighs

Japan's ruling party to propose big spending on green investment: draft

Battered by virus and oil slump, biofuels fall out of favour

Halcyon Agri Q3 revenue recovers from Q2 on improved rubber demand

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 10:20 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN's full-year net profit up nearly three times to S$24.1m

REAL estate management services group LHN's full-year net profit rose to S$24.1 million from S$8.2 million on the...

Nov 27, 2020 10:17 PM
Government & Economy

India enters recession, worst among major economies

[MUMBAI] India's economy contracted 7.5 per cent between July and September, performing worst among major advanced...

Nov 27, 2020 10:12 PM
Government & Economy

CAAS, CAG establish private-public task force to airlift Covid vaccines into Singapore and region

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group (CAG) have recently established a private-public...

Nov 27, 2020 09:36 PM
Transport

VW speeds up work on small electric car, culls combustion models

[BERLIN] Volkswagen is accelerating development of a compact electric car that will cost less than 30,000 euros (S$...

Nov 27, 2020 09:31 PM
Government & Economy

China to charge 12 from Hong Kong caught fleeing by boat

[HONG KONG] Chinese authorities said on Friday they were set to charge 12 people from Hong Kong with border...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDT scraps electric-taxi business in Singapore on 'debilitating' Covid-19 hit

Hot stock: Biolidics jumps 22.6% on news of Covid-19 test kit distribution

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

No bonus for civil servants this year; 2,400 lower-wage workers to get S$1,200

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for