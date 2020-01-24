You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold eases after WHO says China virus not a global emergency

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 10:29 AM

AK_gold_2401.jpg
Gold inched lower on Friday as investors opted for riskier assets after the World Health Organization (WHO) stopped short of declaring the China virus outbreak a global emergency, but the precious metal was on track to post a weekly gain.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold inched lower on Friday as investors opted for riskier assets after the World Health Organization (WHO) stopped short of declaring the China virus outbreak a global emergency, but the precious metal was on track to post a weekly gain.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,560.50 per ounce by 0131 GMT. For the week, prices were on track to gain 0.3 per cent. US gold futures slipped 0.4 per cent to US$1,559.20.

The WHO said on Thursday that the new coronavirus that has emerged in China and spread to several other countries does not yet constitute an international emergency but it was tracking its evolution "every minute".

Asian shares were slightly higher following the WHO statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's Lunar New Year celebrations have begun as hundreds of millions are expected to travel to the country for holidays, raising fears of spreading the virus.

SEE ALSO

Gold surging on big investments and speculative buying

Weighing on bullion, the US dollar against a basket of currencies, hovered near a one-month high hit in the previous session after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting.

Investors are now focused on the US Federal Reserve's first meeting of the year scheduled on Jan 28-29.

US President Donald Trump will sign a trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada on Wednesday, an administration official told Reuters on Thursday.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.2 per cent to 900.58 tonnes on Thursday.

A significant global upturn will remain elusive this year as many economies still face an array of daunting risks, despite improved sentiment from an initial US-China trade deal and ebullience in financial markets, Reuters polls showed.

Palladium dipped 1.1 per cent to US$2,432.84 an ounce, but was on track to register its worst week in five. Silver fell 0.2 per cent to US$17.76 and platinum edged lower by 0.2 per cent to US$1,000.07.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 2% as specter of China virus threatens fuel demand

Shareholders of Alita Resources seek answers amid 'forced takeover'

Temasek, EQT launch renewable energy platform in India

Oil slides 2% as glut forecast, China virus overshadow Libya disruption

US$1.4b of palm oil in crossfire as Mahathir angers India

US shale oil, natgas output growth to hit slowest in a year: EIA

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 10:35 AM
Consumer

US to unveil crackdown on counterfeit, pirated e-commerce goods

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration plans to unveil efforts on Friday to crack down on counterfeit and pirated...

Jan 24, 2020 10:27 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon gets US$31.5m for bank's knockout year

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co awarded its chief executive officer (CEO) Jamie Dimon US$31.5 million in total...

Jan 24, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks muted ahead of Chinese New Year; STI opens 0.02% higher

SINGAPORE shares were little changed on Friday morning, after the Republic confirmed its first case of the Wuhan...

Jan 24, 2020 09:26 AM
Companies & Markets

OEL obtains S$1.2m loan from controlling shareholder

OEL (Holdings) Limited on Thursday said it has entered into a loan agreement with controlling shareholder Zhang Jian...

Jan 24, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.48...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly