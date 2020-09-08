You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold eases on firmer dollar; recovery worries limit losses

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 12:20 PM

nz_gold_080922.jpg
Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger US dollar, but the safe-haven metal's decline was limited by growing fears over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger US dollar, but the safe-haven metal's decline was limited by growing fears over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,925.09 per ounce by 3.20am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,931.20.

"Over the past 24 hours we have seen a stronger US dollar that is something that has weighed a little bit on gold," said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

"The US$1,900 level in very important for gold right now here." The dollar index rose against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Hopes around swift economic recovery faded after data showed that Japan's economy shrank more than initially estimated in the second quarter as capital expenditure took a hit from the pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Gold gains as global growth worries support demand

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Governments and major central banks have flooded the markets with unprecedented stimulus measures to mitigate economic damage from the virus, driving gold to new highs because of its role as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Market participants' focus will now be on the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday to see if policymakers add yet more stimulus.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the idea of decoupling the US economy from China, suggesting the United States would not lose money if the world's two biggest economies no longer did business.

Spot gold is poised to break a support at US$1,923 per ounce and fall into US$1,880-US$1,906 range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.8 per cent to US$26.78 per ounce and platinum eased 0.1 per cent to US$906.74, while palladium edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$2,296.80.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

US may ban cotton from Xinjiang region of China over rights concerns

More firms setting up LNG desks in Singapore: Chan Chun Sing

India palm imports drop from 10-month high on weak food demand

Hong Lai Huat inks MOU for livestock, seed production in Cambodia

Oil falls after Saudi cuts prices, China slows imports

China's first homegrown nuclear reactor begins loading fuel

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 12:33 PM
Life & Culture

France's pioneering black opera star Christiane Eda-Pierre dies

[PARIS] Christiane Eda-Pierre, a French soprano who broke ground as the country's first black woman to make her mark...

Sep 8, 2020 12:23 PM
Life & Culture

Syrian olive trees put down roots in Kurdish Iraq

[ARBIL, Iraq] Tucked away in the rolling hills of Iraqi Kurdistan is a hidden treasure: tens of thousands of olive...

Sep 8, 2020 12:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

US may ban cotton from Xinjiang region of China over rights concerns

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is weighing a ban on some or all products made with cotton from the Xinjiang...

Sep 8, 2020 12:07 PM
Government & Economy

Staycations and home office equipment boost UK spending in August

[LONDON] British consumers increased their spending again in August as they went on "staycation" holidays, bought...

Sep 8, 2020 12:05 PM
Government & Economy

EMA invites proposals that could help firms improve energy efficiency by 50% by 2030

THE Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Tuesday said it is launching the inaugural Singapore Energy Grand Challenge (...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

Tourism spillover from Mice restart will be minimal: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.