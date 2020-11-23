Gold edges up on softer US dollar, Fed stimulus bets

Gold edged higher on Monday, as a softer US dollar and hopes of further US monetary stimulus offset optimism over the quick rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine and bolstered the precious metal's appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,872.76 per ounce by 0327 GMT and US gold futures were little changed at US$1,871.80.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday reassured markets that the Fed and Treasury had many tools left to support the economy, after deciding to de-fund several Federal Reserve lending programs by the end of the year.

"Ironically, failure to deliver a fiscal package is supportive for gold," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets, adding there might be more reliance on Fed support, which will take the form of liquidity and lower interest rates.

Non-yielding gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation that is likely to result from stimulus measures.

Novel coronavirus cases crossed 12 million over the weekend in the United States, while rising cases in Germany fuelled worries over an extended lockdown.

Also lending support to bullion was a softer US dollar that reduced the cost of purchasing it to other currency holders.

While interest rates are likely to remain low and the US dollar weaker next year, investors may be less inclined to chase prices higher and patiently wait for buying the dips opportunities, Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Meanwhile, a broad gauge of Asian shares touched record highs buoyed by vaccine hopes.

Though gold has found support near US$1,875, a technical level, there are downside risks from a potentially stronger US dollar that could push the metal down to US$1,800-US$1,790, CMC Markets' Mr McCarthy said.

Silver firmed 0.4 per cent to US$24.25 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.1 per cent to US$946.75, while palladium was up 0.4 per cent at US$2,334.23.

