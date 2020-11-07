You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold eyes best week since July on easing US dollar, elections

Sat, Nov 07, 2020 - 6:35 AM

nz_gold_071133.jpg
Gold rose on Friday and was set to post its best week since July as the US dollar weakened and increasing chances of a Joe Biden victory in the US presidential election boosted hopes for a larger coronavirus relief bill.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[BENGALURU] Gold rose on Friday and was set to post its best week since July as the US dollar weakened and increasing chances of a Joe Biden victory in the US presidential election boosted hopes for a larger coronavirus relief bill.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,951.51 per ounce by 1.41pm EST (1841 GMT), on track for a 3.9 per cent weekly gain, the most since late July. US gold futures settled up 0.3 per cent at US$1,951.70.

"A devaluation of the US dollar has driven gold prices to six-week highs, also some safe-haven demand amid the uncertainty of the presidential elections and rising Covid cases," Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff said.

"The market is factoring in a Biden victory, (which) will lead to more government stimulus programmes and that could introduce some problematic price inflation down the road and also deflate the value of (the) dollar."

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen 28 per cent this year on the back of massive global stimulus to help coronavirus-hit economies.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, the US dollar held near a two-month low.

Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to the White House, while Republican President Donald Trump falsely claimed the election was being "stolen" from him, even as votes were still being counted in key states.

"Although the continued US election uncertainty is taking away the prospect of an immediate stimulus package, markets believe that one would eventually be coming, and so that may be why gold is moving up," ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said.

"We have a decent shot of getting to US$2,000 an ounce by month-end if not earlier." Data earlier showed US nonfarm payrolls increased by 638,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.9 per cent from 7.9 per cent in September.

Silver gained 0.8 per cent to US$25.51 an ounce. Platinum was unchanged at US$893.06 and palladium jumped 4.5 per cent at US$2,484.06.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 4% as US vote count continues, coronavirus cases rise

China's Australian copper ban seen hurting smelters

Gold retreats as US dollar ticks up, but set for weekly rise

Top US$5 trillion investor group pushes firms to cut out thermal coal

Oil falls amid European lockdowns, US election uncertainty

ArcelorMittal beats profit expectations after lockdown low

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 7, 2020 06:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 4% as US vote count continues, coronavirus cases rise

[NEW YORK] Oil settled below US$40 a barrel on Friday as rising global coronavirus cases stoked fears about...

Nov 7, 2020 06:04 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end strong week with mild losses

[BENGALURU] European stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, taking the shine off a 7 per cent rally this week as...

Nov 7, 2020 05:58 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end best week since April with muted session

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished their best week in months with a muted session on Friday, as Joe Biden inched...

Nov 7, 2020 12:20 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 6, 2020 11:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Sumitomo posts record H1 loss amid Covid crisis

[TOKYO] Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp reported a record net loss of 60.2 billion yen (S$784 million) for the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

Small number of pubs allowed to resume business in Dec under pilot trials

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

NetLink's H1 profit after tax grows 1.5% to S$44.8m

SIA reports record H1 loss of S$3.47 billion on huge impairments and retrenchment costs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for