Gold falls 1% as US dollar accelerates rally

Sat, Jan 16, 2021 - 7:22 AM

nz_gold_160135.jpg
Gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Friday and the metal was heading for a second straight weekly drop as the US dollar continued its upturn, overshadowing bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge after the US president-elect proposed a new US$1.9 trillion stimulus package.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Spot gold was down 1 per cent at US$1,827.90 per ounce by 1.49pm EST (1849 GMT), having earlier declined as much as 1.3 per cent, while US gold futures settled down 1.2 per cent at US$1,829.90.

The dollar index was on track for its biggest weekly gain since October 2020, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Bouts of dollar strength and the uptick in US yields have triggered short-term corrections," said Standard Chartered Analyst Suki Cooper.

"The gold market is caught between longer-term buying on the back of rising inflation expectations given stimulus measures, but selling as the dollar has bounced and concern over QE tapering materialised."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held close to near 10-month highs touched earlier in the week.

"The Biden administration should support a much more expansive spending agenda than before," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

"But it seems like the stubborn short-term resilience of the dollar and concern for even higher yields is triggering steady liquidation in gold."

US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday outlined a US$1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal. Mr Biden takes office next Wednesday.

While gold is considered a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement that can result from widespread stimulus, a recent jump in bond yields has challenged that status as it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the technical front, gold has solid support around US$1,775, and a dip to that level could trigger buying again, said Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors.

Silver fell 3.1 per cent to US$24.74 an ounce, having earlier dipped as much as 3.8 per cent.

Platinum dipped 3.6 per cent to US$1,078.21, having declined 4.4 per cent earlier, while palladium shed 0.7 per cent to US$2,391.77.

REUTERS

