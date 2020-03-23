You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold falls as cash dash, strong US dollar override stimulus

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 3:30 PM

file79k727608rq798a73q7.jpg
Gold prices fell on Monday as investors stockpiled cash, with a rising numbers of coronavirus-led national lockdowns threatening to overshadow stimulus measures from global central banks to combat the pandemic's economic damage.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell on Monday as investors stockpiled cash, with a rising numbers of coronavirus-led national lockdowns threatening to overshadow stimulus measures from global central banks to combat the pandemic's economic damage.

Spot gold slipped 0.6 per cent to US$1,488.35 per ounce by 0641 GMT, after rising as much as 3.1 per cent in the previous session on a wave of stimulus.

US gold futures climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1,491.70.

"For the time being, gold is not serving as a safe-haven because of margin calls and panic. There is capital outflow from everywhere," said Vandana Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC Comtrade.

"(Investors) are winding up their positions. It's not technical or fundamental - it's all panic."

SEE ALSO

South Korea to help car industry ride out coronavirus

Asian shares sank as a rising tide of lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession.

Another concern is the possibility of central banks having to sell gold to buy dollars as the greenback continues to strengthen, said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

The US dollar held near a three-year high against major currencies as fresh declines in global stocks and worries about tightening liquidity amid the worsening crisis accelerated the flight to cash.

The US Federal Reserve continued to roll out emergency support on Friday as it enhanced efforts with other major central banks to ease a global dollar-funding crunch.

Market participants are counting on further policy easing in the next few days as the US Senate mulls a US$1 trillion package that would include direct financial help for Americans.

Airlines cancelled more flights as Australia and New Zealand advised against non-essential domestic travel, the United Arab Emirates halted flights for two weeks, and Singapore and Taiwan banned foreign transit passengers.

Meanwhile, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home to slow the spread of the disease, while Italy banned internal travel as deaths there reached 5,476 and China reported 46 new cases on Sunday that were mostly imported from overseas.

The global death toll from the coronavirus exceeded over 14,000 with more than 300,000 infections.

Spot gold is expected to retest a support at US$1,452 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to US$1,374, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, palladium inched up 0.1 per cent to US$1,643.24 per ounce, platinum jumped 1.1 per cent to US$617.86 and silver fell 0.5 per cent to US$12.52.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China iron ore tumbles as global coronavirus-related curbs intensify

US diesel cash prices latest to slump from coronavirus fallout

Oil falls more than US$1 as coronavirus spreads

Crude reality: price crash means oil firms must slash spending

Malaysia growth seen as low as 2% on 'triple whammy' of troubles

Indonesia launches anti-dumping probe over China coil steel product

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 03:23 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at over 7-year low on recession fears; NZ slumps

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slumped to their lowest close in more than seven years on Monday as widespread curbs...

Mar 23, 2020 03:07 PM
Transport

South Korea to help car industry ride out coronavirus

[SEOUL] South Korea said on Monday it would provide logistical and financial support to help the car industry...

Mar 23, 2020 02:50 PM
Transport

Airbus signs credit facility for 15b euros, withdraws 2020 guidance

[PARIS] Planemaker Airbus announced new steps on Monday to bolster its financial position as a coronavirus pandemic...

Mar 23, 2020 02:46 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei jumps 2% on weak yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index on Monday gained more than 2 per cent on a weak yen, with investors...

Mar 23, 2020 02:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

China iron ore tumbles as global coronavirus-related curbs intensify

[MANILA] Dalian iron ore prices slid more than 5 per cent on Monday, leading another intense sell-off in China's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.