You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold falls from 1-month high

Stocks gain on signs of virus slowdown, but fallout concerns remain
Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru, India 

GOLD prices fell on Tuesday from a one-month high as equities gained on signs of a slowdown in fresh Covid-19 cases, but concerns over the economic fallout from the pandemic limited the losses.

Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,654.26 per ounce by 3.35pm Singapore time, after rising to a one-month high of US$1,671.40 earlier in the session. The metal had risen as much as 2.8 per cent on Monday.

A pullback was expected, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets. "But it's pretty clear that the trend in the short term is upward. A lift in equities is not weighing on gold because it rallied overnight alongside equities.

"There appears to be a serious breakdown in the inverse correlation between gold and growth assets," he added.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Chemotherapy, your immune system and Covid-19

Asian shares followed gains in US stock markets on signs of a slowdown in novel coronavirus deaths.

The United States is bracing for its toughest week yet as the death toll climbs above 10,000.

Across the Atlantic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has entered intensive care following the worsening of his Covid-19 symptoms.

Supporting bullion were reports that Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was set to announce a state of emergency for the capital, Tokyo, and six other prefectures.

A low-interest environment and higher economic concerns could see gold break though the US$1,700 level in the coming weeks and months, Mr McCarthy said.

In a bid to pump money into economies hammered by the outbreak, central banks have been turning to quantitative easing, or large-scale purchases of government bonds and other financial assets.

On the technical front, gold prices will face resistance at US$1,680 and further at US$1,700 an ounce, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda in a note.

US gold futures rose 0.9 per cent to US$1,709.40, extending a lead over London spot prices, signalling market worries that refinery closures and logistics constraints could hamper bullion shipments to the United States to meet contract requirements. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil higher as hopes build for output cut amid coronavirus crisis

China's commodities industry shows signs of recovery

The state of Chinese commodities shows recovery taking hold

Olam's processing facilities to remain operational, staff on staggered shifts

Alaska to see lower revenue, weaker output on oil price slump: report

Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 12:17 AM
Banking & Finance

Pound rallies as risk appetite returns, traders await news on Johnson

[LONDON] Sterling rallied on Tuesday with a broad rebound in risk markets encouraging some selling of the dollar,...

Apr 7, 2020 11:56 PM
Transport

Lufthansa grounds Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa on Tuesday said it will ground its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul...

Apr 7, 2020 11:29 PM
Technology

WhatsApp tightens sharing limits to curb virus misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] WhatsApp on Tuesday placed new limits on message forwarding as part of an effort to curb the spread...

Apr 7, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

106 new Covid-19 cases, 39 linked to known clusters at foreign worker dormitories

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 106 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (April 7) said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its...

Apr 7, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

US economy will eventually reopen but with big changes: Kudlow

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the US economy when the nation's top health experts give...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.