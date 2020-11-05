You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold firms as Biden edges closer to US election win

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 12:15 PM

nz_gold_051176.jpg
Gold firmed on Thursday as investors were cautiously optimistic Democrat Joe Biden would edge past President Donald Trump in a tight race to the White House, boosting the likelihood of more economic stimulus.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[BENGALURU] Gold firmed on Thursday as investors were cautiously optimistic Democrat Joe Biden would edge past President Donald Trump in a tight race to the White House, boosting the likelihood of more economic stimulus.

However, chances of a policy deadlock in Washington amid a divided Congress capped gains in bullion, considered a hedge against likely inflation caused by large stimulus.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,906.74 per ounce by 3.38am GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,909.00 per ounce.

"It's likely Biden will secure a presidential victory and this has boosted confidence as a democratic president may point to a bigger stimulus," said Margaret Yang, a strategist with DailyFx, which covers currency, commodity and index trading.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory after claiming key Mid-western states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

But Mr Trump moved to file lawsuits in states like Georgia and requested a vote recount in several battleground states, pointing to a broad effort to contest the results.

"Gold traders are not excited about this outcome," Ms Yang said, noting a contested result could mean a smaller fiscal stimulus plan.

Meanwhile, the US dollar pulled back from strong gains in the previous session, making bullion cheaper for those holding other currencies.

Asian equities also gained, as markets bet that US policy gridlock, a likely scenario amid dimming chances for a Democrat-controlled senate, would favour some industries.

"Markets expect a stimulus package and the certainty of an outcome, regardless of it being contested, now has reduced investors' fears and prompted them to move back into assets like gold and equities," said Michael Langford, executive director at corporate advisory and consultancy firm AirGuide.

Traders also awaited a policy decision from the US Federal Reserve at 7pm GMT.

Silver rose 0.8 per cent to US$24.09. Platinum gained 0.2 per cent to US$871.17, while palladium fell 0.1 per cent to US$2,286.13.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

CapitaLand, SP Group and Sembcorp to explore green data centres

Oil rises 4% after Trump falsely claims victory in tight US election

Gold, copper down while oil fluctuates as poll race intensifies

Oil rises after Trump falsely claims victory in tight US election

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Jiutian Chemical with 'buy'

GIC-backed SpaceDC launches data centre in Jakarta

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

Anxiety, suspicion exacerbate US post-election uncertainty

[DETROIT] Weary from one of the most bruising US presidential races in modern times, Republican and Democratic...

Nov 5, 2020 11:57 AM
Real Estate

Seoul rises to Asia real estate leader after controlling Covid

[LOS ANGELES] Seoul has emerged as Asia's top market for office and retail property deals after the South Korean...

Nov 5, 2020 11:55 AM
Stocks

Asian markets advance as Biden solidifies lead over Trump

ASIAN markets rose on Thursday morning tracking gains on Wall Street and Europe overnight as the odds swung to...

Nov 5, 2020 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

US Republicans tighten hold on Senate, but control could be decided in runoffs

[WASHINGTON] Republicans, buoyed by an unexpectedly strong performance by President Donald Trump in key...

Nov 5, 2020 11:41 AM
Technology

Apple faces shortages in power chips for iPhone 12: sources

[TAIPEI] Apple is grappling with a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Yangzijiang, Manulife US Reit, Trek 2000

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Singapore banks dial back worst fears; Q3 profit mostly up over the quarter

Singapore shares soar on US election high; STI up 1.4%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for