You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as US dollar wilts on Sino-US trade deal hopes

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 1:19 PM

AK_gold_0403.jpg
Gold prices edged higher on Monday, after falling below the critical US$1,300 level to their lowest since Jan 25 in the previous session, as the US dollar softened on prospects of a trade deal between China and the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged higher on Monday, after falling below the critical US$1,300 level to their lowest since Jan 25 in the previous session, as the US dollar softened on prospects of a trade deal between China and the United States.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,296.61 per ounce as of 0352 GMT, after touching its lowest in more than a month at 1,289.91 in the previous session.

US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at US$1,297.20 per ounce.

The US-China trade deal appears to be closer to reality, rolling back US tariffs on Chinese goods, as Beijing makes pledges on structural economic changes and eliminates retaliatory tariffs, a source briefed on negotiations said on Sunday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Dollar rose quite considerably last week and brought gold prices down, but we are seeing a reversal of that now (on trade deal prospects)," said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst with IG Markets in Melbourne.

"The global economy is still slowing and central banks should intervene to support their economy, which gives upside potential for gold in the medium-term," Mr Rodda said, adding that a resolution of the trade war will support an improvement in the growth outlook.

The US dollar was down about 0.1 per cent against major currencies.

The US dollar got further pressure from US President Donald Trump's comments that the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy was contributing to a strong US dollar and hurting the United States' competitiveness.

Gold may break a support at US$1,289 per ounce and fall towards the next support at US$1,271, as suggested by a retracement analysis, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

Gold is likely to be range bound, in the next three months, as "good economic data from US gives reason to expect the Fed to hike rates at some stage this year," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and Apac forex at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.

People were becoming more risk seeking which was also negative for gold, he said.

Gold prices broke the critical US$1,300 support level on Friday as global stock markets rose.

As prices dipped, holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.5 per cent on Friday, their biggest one-day percentage fall since December 2016.

SPDR holdings have now given up all the gains it saw in January and are now down over 1.5 per cent this year.

Among the other precious metals, palladium gained 0.8 per cent to US$1,557 per ounce.

Spot silver gained 0.1 per cent to US$15.22, while platinum was 0.1 per cent higher at US$857.65 an ounce.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil climbs on US-China trade deal hopes, Opec's deepening supply cuts

Global 2019 palm oil demand set for first contraction in two decades

Biofuel, supply and EU at top of minds as palm oil players meet

Mirach Energy seeks further time extension to exit SGX watch-list

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Australia sends help to contain Solomon Islands oil spill

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
3 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
4 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
5 Cancer immunotherapy biotech Tessa Therapeutics names industry veteran to board

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

AK_gmbr2_0403.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Gambas Way industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

Mar 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, First Sponsor, Mirach Energy, Transcorp, Trek 2000, AMP Capital

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening