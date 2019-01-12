You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as US stocks slip, en route to 4th weekly gain

Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 6:37 AM

SL_gold_110119_39.jpg
Gold edged higher on Friday and was on track for its fourth successive weekly gain, as US stocks slipped and expectations rose that the US Federal Reserve might halt its monetary policy tightening cycle.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold edged higher on Friday and was on track for its fourth successive weekly gain, as US stocks slipped and expectations rose that the US Federal Reserve might halt its monetary policy tightening cycle.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,288.47 an ounce by 1.52pm EST (1852 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.2 per cent higher at US$1,289.50.

"With equities down slightly heading into the weekend, there is some flight to safety in gold," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

An index of world stock markets eased on Friday after a five-day winning streak.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The equities are looking a little heavy up at these levels and yesterday's speech by Fed Chairman Powell felt like Fed might adopt a dovish stance on rates moving forward, which is lending a lot of support to gold," Mr Haberkorn added.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday the US central bank could be patient on rate policy.

Data on Friday showed US consumer prices fell for the first time in nine months in December, which likely supports recent remarks by several policymakers, including Mr Powell, for caution about raising interest rates this year.

Gold tends to gain on expectations of lower interest rates, as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Recent inflation data from around the globe points to a tamer outlook on rising prices in the coming months," Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, wrote in a note.

"That should allow world central banks to be less hawkish on their monetary policies, which would be a bullish element for the precious metals markets."

Gold is up about 0.3 per cent for the week, mainly supported by a weaker US dollar, which slipped to about three-month lows on Thursday against the backdrop of dovish views from the Fed and a de-escalation in the US-China trade dispute.

US officials expect China's top trade negotiator to visit Washington this month after this week's talks with mid-level officials in Beijing.

"The US$1,300 resistance level for gold is looking very vulnerable. Risk aversion has been supportive, but as we're seeing now, its primary driver is the dollar," said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

Among other precious metals, palladium was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,319.50 an ounce, and was up about 1.4 per cent for the week.

Platinum slipped 0.7 per cent to US$814.10 and ounce and was down over 1 per cent for the week.

Silver gained 0.3 per cent to US$15.61 an ounce. But it was on track to record a weekly decline after rising for three weeks.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls nearly 2% amid global economy concerns but ends week higher

Choppy trading conditions for gold

Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains

Singtel and YTL unit tie up to launch power reseller

YTL PowerSeraya names ex-CEO to succeed retiring chief

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

Editor's Choice

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
5 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring

Must Read

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening