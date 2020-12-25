You are here

Gold gains on stimulus hopes, muted US dollar after Brexit deal

Fri, Dec 25, 2020 - 10:35 AM

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose in holiday-thinned trade on Thursday as investors remained optimistic over US stimulus and the US dollar was mostly lower after Britain clinched a trade deal with the European Union.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,878.77 per ounce by 1.42pm EST (1842 GMT). US gold futures settled up 0.3 per cent at US$1,883.20.

"Although there have been setbacks in the stimulus negotiations there is a high likelihood of stimulus passing at some point relatively soon and that is somewhat supporting gold prices to an extent," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

"However, one of the reasons why we are not seeing a bigger move up is because there is significant volatility but upside momentum in the stock market."

Investors largely brushed off reports that US lawmakers blocked attempts to alter a US$2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package.

Gold, which has risen about 24 per cent this year, tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

"Supportive factors for the gold market include the weaker US dollar index for the past couple of days after gains earlier this week," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

Raising gold's appeal for holders of other currencies, the US dollar was muted after Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Meanwhile, worries over the spread of a more transmissible coronavirus variant have led to a tightening of restrictions in Britain, underlining concerns over a post-pandemic economic recovery.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 1 per cent at US$25.79. Platinum gained 0.7 per cent to US$1,022.08 and palladium rose 0.8 per cent to US$2,341.20.

Trading is expected to be subdued ahead of the Christmas holidays.

REUTERS

