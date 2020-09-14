You are here

Gold gains on weaker US dollar, investors await Fed meeting

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 12:06 PM

Gold prices rose on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will adopt a dovish stance at its two-day monetary policy meeting later this week.
[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will adopt a dovish stance at its two-day monetary policy meeting later this week.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,949.92 per ounce by 3.09am GMT, adding to the previous week's 0.2 per cent gain. US gold futures climbed 0.6 per cent to US$1,958.60.

"The gold market is leaning towards the Fed's (policy),"said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, adding that the US central bank might not change the current narrative, but there was a strong belief in the market that it would be able to trigger inflation.

The lower interest rate environment and long-term expectations that the Fed is going to increase quantitative easing and weaken the dollar are supporting gold prices, he added.

The dollar index eased 0.1 per cent against its rivals, with focus on the Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday. A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Market participants are also waiting for the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England's policy decisions, due on Thursday.

Major central banks have rolled out unprecedented stimulus measures and kept interest rates low, driving gold to new highs because of its role as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's president, Christine Lagarde, said euro zone governments must keep spending heavily to aid the bloc's recovery from its historic pandemic-induced recession, complementing already super-easy monetary policy.

"Gold's bullish longer-term fundamentals have not changed," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note. "Gold has well-denoted support between US$1,900 and US$1,920 an ounce, with trendline resistance at US$1,970." Limiting gold's advance, investors' appetite for riskier assets increased as hopes for a potential Covid-19 vaccine resurfaced after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-three trial.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.4 per cent to US$26.84 per ounce, platinum jumped 1.6 per cent to US$939.58 and palladium rose 0.2 per cent to US$2,325.

