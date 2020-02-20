You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold hits 7-year high on virus fears

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 4:29 PM

file78oqi6eqkm8z2nqthl.jpg
Gold traded near a seven-year high on concern that the coronavirus outbreak will retard global growth, coupled with speculation the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy before the year-end. Palladium held near a record after building on a powerful rally.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Gold traded near a seven-year high on concern that the coronavirus outbreak will retard global growth, coupled with speculation the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy before the year-end. Palladium held near a record after building on a powerful rally.

Bullion has risen at a time US stocks are at an all-time high even as traders weigh the disease's impact. While Hubei, the centre of the outbreak, reported fewer new cases after another revision, there are signs of deepening economic damage. In addition, two deaths were reported in Iran and two people from a quarantined ship in Japan died, highlighting the threat outside China.

The traditional haven has climbed 6 per cent this year amid mounting concern over the effects of the virus, with companies from Apple Inc to Burberry Group plc cutting guidance. While minutes from the latest Fed meeting showed that officials indicated they could leave rates unchanged for many months, futures traders maintained expectations for at least one cut over 2020.

"Support for the yellow metal is driven by economic uncertainty related to the coronavirus – that is, how long could the pandemic last and what will its ultimate impact be on world economic growth?" said Gavin Wendt, senior resource analyst at MineLife Pty in Sydney.

"Importantly, we've seen gold performing strongly in a range of currencies, hitting new all-time highs during 2019 and 2020," said Mr Wendt. That reflects not only investor uncertainty, but also a likelihood more stimulus will be required, including lower rates, to boost activity in a post-coronavirus world, he said.

SEE ALSO

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting 'deeply disappointing': SCCCI president

Spot gold traded at US$1,607.95 an ounce at 3.02pm in Shanghai, down from Wednesday's peak of US$1,612.98, which was the highest since March 2013. Holdings in global exchange-traded funds backed by bullion have risen to a record, and are on course for a sixth weekly expansion.

Prices may top US$1,650 over the coming weeks, according to UBS Group AG's Global Wealth Management unit, which says it remains long on the precious metal.

"With US equity valuations elevated, any further upsets could see another bout of volatility, a further rally in government bonds and a higher gold price," analysts Wayne Gordon and Giovanni Staunovo wrote in a report dated Feb 19.

Palladium climbed 0.3 per cent to US$2,725.22 an ounce. The metal used to curb emissions from vehicles touched an all-time high of US$2,849.61 on Wednesday on concerns over a widening global deficit, and as the Chinese government pledged to stabilise car demand in the country.

Among other main precious metals, silver fell 0.7 per cent, while platinum fell 1.3 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on supply woes; demand concerns from coronavirus ease

KrisEnergy to miss principal, interest payments on more debts

Court adjourns Hyflux's leave application for scheme meeting to March 10, extends moratorium

Coronavirus outbreak slashes China's carbon emissions: study

Petrobras hits all-time profit record in 2019

SembMarine sinks into the red with S$77.7m Q4 loss

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 04:50 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower on virus worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday as traders tried to work out if the new coronavirus would have a...

Feb 20, 2020 04:30 PM
Transport

Maersk says outlook hit by uncertainty due to coronavirus

[COPENHAGEN] AP Moller-Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said 2020 will be marred by "...

Feb 20, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting 'deeply disappointing': SCCCI president

[SINGAPORE] The leak of a recording from a closed-door meeting between Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and...

Feb 20, 2020 04:02 PM
Consumer

Forever 21's new owners in talks to keep most US stores open

[NEW YORK] Forever 21 Inc's new owners plan to keep most of the fast-fashion chain's US stores open under a new...

Feb 20, 2020 03:56 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB partners Pathlight School to donate 1,000 care packs to disadvantaged families amid Covid-19

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has donated 1,000 care packs to disadvantaged families amid the novel coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly