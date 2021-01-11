You are here

Gold hits near six-week low on firmer dollar, higher Treasury yields

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 12:12 PM

rk_goldbars_110121.jpg
Gold prices touched a near six-week low on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, as a stronger dollar and higher US Treasury yields pressured the non-yielding bullion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices touched a near six-week low on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, as a stronger dollar and higher US Treasury yields pressured the non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold fell as much as 1.7 per cent to US$1,816.53 per ounce, its lowest since Dec 2, and was down 0.7 per cent at US$1,835.96 by 2.59am GMT. Prices fell as much as 4.4 per cent on Friday.

US gold futures were flat at US$1,835.60.

"The glory days of gold are over," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

"Higher US yields are starting to have quite a negative effect on gold and the market continues to get stopped out of a lot of positions, as they weren't prepared for these moves in the US dollar."

The US 10-year Treasury yield held firm above 1 per cent, helping the dollar scale a near three-week peak against rival currencies, making bullion expensive.

Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Investors also took note of Federal Reserve (Fed) vice-chair Richard Clarida's comments on Friday that the US economy was headed for an "impressive" year, helped by coronavirus vaccines and potential for larger government spending.

US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday hinted at more direct pandemic relief to families, including US$2,000 stimulus checks after data showed the US economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December.

"If the Fed signals that they will increase interest rates before 2023, then that will have a significantly negative impact on gold," Mr Innes said.

Silver fell 2.6 per cent to US$24.71 an ounce, after dropping as much as 4.2 per cent earlier in the session.

Platinum fell 2.7 per cent to US$1,036.14, while palladium shed 0.6 per cent to US$2,355.16.

REUTERS

