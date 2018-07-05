You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold holds steady amid softer dollar ahead of Fed minutes

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 1:03 PM

doc70vidtczqdje141uog0_doc6zv7ekegy785uybbgj3.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Thursday, after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, amid an easing dollar and as the markets awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve's June policy meeting later in the day.

Spot gold held steady at US$1,255.59 an ounce as of 0435 GMT. The metal touched a one-week high at US$1,261.10 in the prior session and gained over US$20 from Tuesday's low of US$1,237.32 an ounce, its weakest since December 12.

US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at US$1,256.70 an ounce. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1 per cent at 94.539.

"There's not much incentive to move the market, it is very quiet this morning after the July 4 holiday. I don't expect too much movement until the Fed minutes," said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors are awaiting the outcome of a two-day US Federal Reserve policy meeting to be announced at 2pm EDT (1800 GMT). In its June meeting the central bank had projected two more rate hikes in 2018 for a total of four.

Last month, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank should continue with a gradual pace of interest rate rises amid a strong economy to balance its employment and inflation goals.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar in which the metal is priced.

"Gold, however, remains in a bit of a conundrum as political instability and escalating trade war triggers a buy signal, yet the steady US dollar strength continues to nip those ideas in the bud," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.

Asian stocks were shaky on Thursday while major currencies barely budged in early trade, as financial markets remained in a state of anxious uncertainty on the eve of a US deadline to slap tariffs on Chinese imports. The United States is set to impose tariffs on US$34 billion in Chinese goods on July 6.

Spot gold may retrace to a support at US$1,248 per ounce, as it has failed to break a resistance at US$1,258, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. Investors are also awaiting US non-farm payrolls and unemployment data on Friday for further cues on monetary policy.

Among other precious metals, silver was little changed at US$16.03 an ounce. Palladium rose 0.2 per cent to US$947.90 an ounce while platinum was trading 0.2 per cent higher at US$841.90 an ounce.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls as Trump urges Opec to cut prices; potential China duty on US crude looms

Trump trade war to become reality as China tariffs hit

Brent crude firm on drop in US oil inventories, Iran threat

Saudi plans first change in Asia crude oil price formula in decades, to use DME Oman

Canada's Enbridge sells US$3.1b of gas assets

Woolworths Group enters 15-year fuel supply deal with Caltex Australia

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 Former PM Najib arrested
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_hdb_050718_5.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in June from May: SRX

Jul 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Alliance Mineral Assets, GP Industries, Koyo International

Jul 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire HNA's Singapore warehouses for S$778.3m

Jul 5, 2018
Startups

Digital debt collector AsiaCollect raises US$4.5m; investors include SIG Asia, Dymon Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening