You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold holds steady as market eyes Trump's health

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 12:03 PM

af_gold_051020.jpg
Gold prices were little changed on Monday, as investors sought more clarity on developments in US President Donald Trump's health after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Gold prices were little changed on Monday, as investors sought more clarity on developments in US President Donald Trump's health after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Spot gold was nearly flat at US$1,896.21 per ounce by 3.28am GMT.

US gold futures were down 0.3 per cent at US$1,902.

"There'll be reluctance to sell gold at this stage because of the increasing amount of uncertainty as we head towards the US presidential election," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

Doctors treating Mr Trump for Covid-19 sent conflicting signals about the severity of his condition on Sunday, hours before he surprised supporters gathered outside the hospital with an impromptu motorcade.

SEE ALSO

US takes stake in battery-metals firm to wean itself off China

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Trump was flown to the hospital for coronavirus treatment last week, adding to political uncertainty ahead of the Nov 3 election.

The US dollar was down 0.1 per cent against rivals, while stock markets rose on hopes that Mr Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day.

Also on investors radar were negotiations over a new US coronavirus relief aid aimed to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

"There is need for new stimulus measures to rally (gold) prices. Without this mojo, there are signs of fatigue creeping into precious metals, (with) sentiment shifting in the favour of bears," Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen about 25 per cent this year supported by unprecedented stimulus measures by governments and central banks worldwide to revive their coronavirus-battered economies.

However, it has retreated by 8.4 per cent since hitting a record peak of US$2,072.50 in August.

Spot gold is biased to break a support at US$1,896 per ounce, and fall to US$1,877, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver rose 0.8 per cent to US$23.88 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.2 per cent to US$880.33 and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to US$2,303.84.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

US takes stake in battery-metals firm to wean itself off China

Green electricity provider to create 1,000 new jobs in UK

Oil rises more than 1% after upbeat signals from Trump doctors

Norway oil strike expands, 8% of output at risk

US refiners look to cash in on Canada's greener fuel standard

Oil exploration up in the air for energy majors as prices dive

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 12:02 PM
Consumer

'More modest' Christmas light-up on Orchard Road amid pandemic

THIS year's Christmas light-up on Orchard Road will take place on a "more modest scale" and include virtual elements...

Oct 5, 2020 11:59 AM
Transport

Japan struggles to save beloved bullet trains from running out of passengers

[TOKYO] These days, the section of Tokyo Station serving regional destinations is a shadow of its former self. Gone...

Oct 5, 2020 11:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines launches digital version of Star Alliance Connection Service

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has become the launch airline for the digital version of the Star Alliance Connection...

Oct 5, 2020 11:54 AM
Consumer

Food companies urge Britain to adopt tougher rules to protect tropical forests

[LONDON] Supermarkets, food manufacturers and restaurant chains under pressure from campaigners over their...

Oct 5, 2020 11:51 AM
Companies & Markets

StarHub, U Mobile complete 5G cross-border video call trial

STARHUB has completed a multi-party, roaming video conference call over 5G standalone technology with Malaysian...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, HC Surgical, AsiaPhos, Heeton, OKH, IReit

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.6%

Investors should diversify into Hang Seng Tech index: BlackRock

Debt cancellation needed to help poorest countries: World Bank president

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.