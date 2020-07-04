You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold holds steady as virus fears offset gains in equities

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 6:24 AM

nz_gold_040732.jpg
Gold prices were little changed on Friday as worries over an accelerating number of coronavirus cases countered a fillip to risk sentiment from positive US and Chinese economic data.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices were little changed on Friday as worries over an accelerating number of coronavirus cases countered a fillip to risk sentiment from positive US and Chinese economic data.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at US$1,775.06 per ounce by 1.40pm EDT (1740 GMT).

Most US markets are closed on Friday ahead of Independence Day on July 4.

US gold futures edged down 0.2 per cent to US$1,787.30 per ounce.

"Central bank easing policies and uncertainty surrounding the second wave (of Covid-19) are sustaining gold prices," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said, adding that despite a positive US jobs report, more data was needed to suggest the economy was on a strong footing.

SEE ALSO

Gold flat as virus fears offset gains in equities

Gold will likely trade in a tight range, but remains well supported above US$1,750 an ounce, Ms Fu said.

Cases of coronavirus continued to increase globally, with more than 10.9 million people infected, while the United States reported a new daily global record number of cases.

"Geopolitical considerations are also to the fore," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

"With a holiday in the United States, and the weekend upon us, some haven-directed buying of gold is definitely evident."

Escalating political tensions, more than 75 members of the US Congress sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to make a formal determination on whether China's treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other groups constituted an atrocity. Indicative of sentiment, holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8 per cent to 1,191.47 tonnes on Thursday.

But stemming gains in bullion, data showing a recovery in China's services sector and a record addition of jobs to the US economy in June helped world shares hover near a four-month high.

Palladium rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,909.27 per ounce, while platinum climbed 0.8 per cent to US$809 per ounce, set for its first weekly gain in six.

Silver gained 1 per cent to US$18.07 per ounce, heading for its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Acra rejects BDO's application to resign as Mirach Energy's auditor

EU opens bidding for 1b euros from clean technology fund

Japan picks four more 'promising areas' for offshore wind power

Aramco Trading sells crude from Malaysia as refinery remains shut: sources

Chaos in gold markets ripples to other precious metals

Oil prices rise on US economic data, virus concerns limit gains

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 4, 2020 06:16 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks slide as surge in virus cases hits rebound hopes

[BENGALURU] European stocks fell on Friday after gaining ground during the week as a surge in US coronavirus cases...

Jul 4, 2020 12:51 AM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup expects to cap office occupancy at 40% without a vaccine

[NEW YORK] Citigroup probably won't bring even half of its workforce back to offices around the world until a...

Jul 4, 2020 12:38 AM
Government & Economy

Fearful of China's new security law, Hong Kongers scramble for safe havens

[SYDNEY] Many Hong Kong residents are scouring for new jobs and homes overseas, fearful that a new national security...

Jul 4, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

US, China left out as England slashes quarantine list

[LONDON] Travellers from more than 70 "low-risk" countries and territories will no longer have to self-isolate when...

Jul 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Canada says it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

[OTTAWA] Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of China's move to impose national...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.