You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold on track for weekly gain as US stimulus hopes dent dollar

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 12:02 PM

nz_gold_041277.jpg
Gold prices firmed on Friday, set for their first weekly gain in four, as growing optimism over a US fiscal stimulus deal pressured the dollar and boosted the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[BENGALURU] Gold prices firmed on Friday, set for their first weekly gain in four, as growing optimism over a US fiscal stimulus deal pressured the dollar and boosted the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,843.99 per ounce by 3.10am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at US$1,847.90.

Gold has added over 3 per cent so far this week.

"Upward momentum (in gold) is strong partly because of a weakening dollar and prices have been technically oversold, so its also a technical rebound," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, adding that the metal could find strong support at US$1,800 and US$1,750.

Ms Yang, however, warned there could be downside risks if economic recovery quickens and inflation overshoots, prompting the US Federal Reserve to hold back on monetary stimulus that could strengthen the dollar.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The US dollar eased on Friday and was set for its worst week since early November, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

A bipartisan, US$908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the US Congress on Thursday as conservative lawmakers expressed their support.

Also supporting gold was news that drugmaker Pfizer slashed its target for the rollout of its Covid-19 vaccine on supply disruptions.

"Most of the bullish drivers that led to the 2020 rally will increasingly fade, reducing the likelihood for renewed significant price upside," Fitch Solutions said in a note, forecasting gold to average US$1,850 per ounce next year.

Investors are awaiting US non-farm payrolls data due at 1.30pm GMT for further clues on the pace of the economic recovery.

Silver rose 0.1 per cent to US$24.09 per ounce and was set to climb 6 per cent in the week. Platinum gained 1.3 per cent to US$1,043.19 and palladium was up 1.2 per cent at US$2,328.82.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

SGX queries Halcyon Agri on trading activity; shares up 29.8% this week

Brent rises to highest since March after Opec+ output cut deal

Chevron tightens belt again with billions more in cuts

Platts to include US crude grade WTI in its dated Brent oil price assessment

World food price index jumps in Nov to almost six-year high: FAO

Nestle to invest 3.2b Swiss francs to cut carbon emmissions

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 11:52 AM
Podcasts

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Nov 30)

Here's what you missed on Money FM last week.

Dec 4, 2020 11:50 AM
Banking & Finance

Most Singapore millennials find managing money difficult since start of Covid-19: StanChart

SIX in 10 Singapore millennials are finding it more challenging to manage their money since the start of the Covid-...

Dec 4, 2020 11:43 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as virus cases cloud vaccine optimism

[HONG KONG] Investors trod a careful path on Friday as the vaccine euphoria that fuelled last month's equities surge...

Dec 4, 2020 11:35 AM
Government & Economy

Trump campaign stop in Georgia for Senate runoffs could be risky

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail for two Republican senators trying to save their...

Dec 4, 2020 11:30 AM
Companies & Markets

SGX queries Halcyon Agri on trading activity; shares up 29.8% this week

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has issued a query to Halcyon Agri Corp on Friday morning in relation to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, ThaiBev, Keppel, CDL, ISOTeam

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.1%

Ascendas Reit preferential offering oversubscribed; raises S$396.5m

Big tenants trading places as building owners make big changes

Resident incomes fell in June, but employment levels bounce back

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for