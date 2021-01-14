You are here

Gold retreats as US dollar, Treasury yields rebound

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 11:51 AM

nz_gold_140122.jpg
Gold prices fell on Thursday as US Treasury yields and the dollar rebounded, while investors awaited details on incoming US President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus proposal.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell on Thursday as US Treasury yields and the dollar rebounded, while investors awaited details on incoming US President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus proposal.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,838.39 per ounce by 3.17am GMT, while US gold futures slipped 0.9 per cent to US$1,838.90.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to hover near ten-month highs, also helping lift the dollar against rival currencies.

Markets are eyeing Mr Biden's economic relief plan due later in the day and estimated to cost "trillions" of dollars in an effort to deliver immediate pandemic "rescue" efforts.

"Fiscal stimulus will help boost economic recovery, leading to rising real interest rates as well as bring up Fed's tapering hopes; on the flip side, it will also increase the inflation outlook," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

So, gold will be struggling around these price levels as the stimulus will have both positive and negative impacts on it, she added.

Investors will also be focused on further clues on the US monetary policy outlook when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in a virtual event, due at 5.30pm GMT.

The Fed said on Wednesday the US economy was growing modestly, although the optimism was tempered due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

"I don't think the Fed is serious about tapering anytime soon, given the pandemic situation and fragile economic recovery, however, any hint about tapering maybe in the slightly longer horizon will trigger some jitters among gold traders," Ms Yang said.

The US House of Representatives passed a single article of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of "incitement of insurrection", making him the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

Silver rose 0.1 per cent to US$25.16 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.4 per cent to US$1,098.34, while palladium eased 0.3 per cent to US$2,378.37.

REUTERS

