You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold reverses gains after Fed raises rates

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 6:45 AM

BP_Gold_140618_16.jpg
Gold prices turned lower on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK/LONDON] Gold prices turned lower on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates.

The Fed's move was widely expected but marked a milestone in the US central bank's shift from policies used to battle the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.

Spot gold lost 0.1 per cent at US$1,294.73 per ounce by 2.25pm EDT (1825 GMT), after earlier hitting US$1,292.15, its lowest since June 5. US gold futures for August delivery settled up US$1.90, or 0.2 per cent, at US$1,301.30 per ounce.

The US dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, pressuring gold.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Interest rate hikes push up bond yields, making non-yielding bullion less attractive. They also strengthen the US dollar, increasing the cost of gold for buyers using other currencies.

In raising its benchmark overnight lending rate a quarter of a percentage point to a range of between 1.75 per cent and 2 per cent, the Fed dropped its pledge to keep rates low enough to stimulate the economy "for some time" and signalled it would tolerate above-target inflation at least through 2020.

"We're seeing a pretty solid economy in the US, so there's not a lot of reason for them to put off raising rates," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist for US Bank Wealth Management.

The Fed has raised rates seven times since late 2015 on the back of the economy's continuing expansion and solid job growth, rendering the language of its previous policy statements outdated.

Fed policymakers projected a slightly faster pace of rate increases in the coming months, with two additional hikes expected by the end of this year, compared to one previously.

Investors expect policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, and Japan's central bank on Friday, which could affect gold prices.

The ECB is expected to signal a wind-down of its huge bond-buying programme, which could strengthen the euro and boost European gold demand.

In other precious metals, silver lost 0.3 per cent at US$16.80 an ounce after hitting a seven-week high of US$16.99.

Platinum gained 0.1 per cent at US$894.49 per ounce, after dropping to US$887.50, an eight-day low.

Palladium dropped 0.9 per cent at US$1,009.22 per ounce after dipping to US$997.15, its lowest since June 6.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil demand seen steady in 2019 but supply, trade risks loom: IEA

China's CK Infrastructure bids A$12.98b for Aussie gas pipeline firm APA

Trafigura H1 profit falls 53% as metals gains can't offset oil drop

Trump accuses Opec of driving up oil prices

Hong Kong consortium makes A$13b bid for Australia's APA

China's CK Infrastructure bids US$9.8b for Australian gas pipeline firm

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

BP_Lum_140618_8.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
4 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BP_Singapore_140618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy at risk from faster-than-expected rate hikes

BP_KPMG_140618_3.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
SME

New award launched to recognise firms that reinvent, innovate

BT_20180614_JAKENYA14_3471131.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore opens centre in Kenya, its third in Africa

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening