You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold rises as markets brace for Fed meeting

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 11:05 AM

BP_gold_290719_68.jpg
Gold prices gained on Monday ahead of this week's US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which is expected to lead to a cut in US interest rates.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Gold prices gained on Monday ahead of this week's US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which is expected to lead to a cut in US interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,423.49 per ounce, as of 0121 GMT.

US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $1,423.20 an ounce.

Market participants are now awaiting the US central bank's July 30-31 monetary policy meeting, where it is expected to trim its interest rate by at least 25 basis points.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Interest rate futures are fully priced for a quarter-point rate cut from the Fed on Wednesday, with only a small chance of a half-point move.

US economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter according to a Commerce Department report on Friday, making the Fed less likely to cut rates by 50 basis points given the economic improvement.

Better than expected US data lifted the US dollar to a two-month high versus a basket of currencies on Friday, and held firm near that level on Monday.

US and Chinese trade talks are shifting to Shanghai this week, as negotiators from both countries meet for their first in-person talks since a truce at G20 last month. Expectations are low for a breakthrough.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.14 per cent to 818.14 tonnes on Friday from 819.32 tonnes on Thursday.

Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish stance in Comex gold in the week to July 23, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said in a report on Friday.

Consumers in leading Asian hubs sold back physical gold last week looking for profits, switching over to cheaper silver as the preferred investment.

An emergency meeting with parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was "constructive" but there are unresolved issues, and Iran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments if Europeans fail to salvage the pact, an Iranian official said on Sunday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port Tank Terminal secures PetroChina as anchor tenant

Oil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal

Mexican government unveils winners for new oil refinery work

Iran releases 9 Indian sailors from seized tanker

Oil gains on US economic data, Gulf crude tanker dispute

Gold loses some shine as investors await FOMC meeting

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

BP_Federal Reserve_290719_4.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Stocks

Strong earnings a threat to rate cut expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly