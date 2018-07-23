You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold rises further as US dollar eases

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 9:33 AM

doc714ojkznq8x171sglo6b_doc6zv7ekegy785uybbgj3.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] - Gold prices rose further on Monday as the dollar eased to its lowest in nearly two weeks after US President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve's interest rate tightening policy.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,234.24 an ounce at 0045 GMT, after rising 0.7 per cent in the previous session. US gold futures for August delivery were 0.3 per cent higher at US$1,234.20 an ounce.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.2 per cent at 94.252. It fell to its weakest since July 11 earlier in the session.

Mr Trump on Friday dug in on his criticism of the Federal Reserve's policy on raising interest rates, saying it takes away from the United States' "big competitive edge." Mr Trump on Friday said he was ready to impose tariffs on all US$500 billion of imported goods from China, threatening to escalate a clash over trade policy that has unnerved financial markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A policy debate in China on how best to address slowing growth deepened on Friday, as analysts urged authorities to boost fiscal stimulus amid rising risks to the world's second-biggest economy from a bitter trade conflict with the United States.

Global finance leaders called on Sunday for stepped-up dialogue to prevent trade and geopolitical tensions from hurting growth, but ended a two-day G20 meeting with little consensus on how to resolve multiple disputes over US tariff actions.

The Bank of Japan, facing stubbornly low inflation, is in unusually active discussions before this month's policy decision, with changes to its interest-rate targets and stock-buying techniques on the table, people familiar with the central bank's thinking told Reuters. Japanese government bond prices fell sharply on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting its highest level in nearly six months, following reports that the Bank of Japan is actively discussing changes to its policies.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday cautioned Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran, saying "war with Iran is the mother of all wars", but did not rule out peace between the two countries.

A drop in prices spurred some interest for physical gold in major Asian hubs last week, but failed to stoke significant demand in India as buyers awaited bigger dips. Hedge funds and money managers switched to a net short position in COMEX gold contracts for the first time since 2016 in the week to July 17, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices mixed as G20 warns of risks to growth

Trump’s trade war casts a long shadow over LNG shipping boom

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

New GE unable to shake off old woes

Iran leader backs blocking Gulf oil exports if own sales stopped

Oilfield service giants miss forecasts despite soaring US production

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_230718_1.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

Jul 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening