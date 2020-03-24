You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold rises over 1% as Federal Reserve ramps up support measures

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 10:55 AM

nz_gold_240366.jpg
Gold prices rose on Tuesday, following a near 4 per cent jump in the previous session after the US Federal Reserve announced unprecedented measures to support an economy which is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Tuesday, following a near 4 per cent jump in the previous session after the US Federal Reserve announced unprecedented measures to support an economy which is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Spot gold climbed 1.7 per cent to US$1,578.83 per ounce by 0116 GMT. The metal rose 3.7 per cent on Monday, its highest percentage gain since June 2016. 

US gold futures rose 1.6 per cent to US$1,592.20 per ounce. For the first time, the Fed will back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and will "soon" roll out a programme to get credit to small and medium-sized business. 

Asian shares were set to rally as the US central bank pledged to help the economy from a fallout.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5 per cent in early trade. 

SEE ALSO

Gold falls as cash dash, strong US dollar override stimulus

President Donald Trump said on Monday he is considering how to reopen the US economy when a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the coronavirus spreads rapidly.

A far-reaching virus economic stimulus package remained stalled in the US Senate on Monday as Democrats said it contained too little money for states and hospitals and not enough restrictions on a fund to help big businesses.

Global central banks also took various measures to mitigate the damage of the outbreak, with Australia's central bank proposing to buy US$2.35 billion in government bonds, while Germany agreed for a package worth up to US$808 billion.

Three of the world's largest gold refineries said on Monday they had suspended production in Switzerland for at least a week after local authorities ordered the closure of non-essential industry to curtail the spread of the virus.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1.8 per cent to 923.99 tonnes on Monday.

Palladium surged 7.3 per cent to US$1,844.50 per ounce, while platinum rose 4.5 per cent to US$671.11 and silver jumped 5.4 per cent to US$13.97 per ounce.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China's Jan-Feb pork imports surge 158% on pre-holiday stocking

SGX waives shareholder approval requirement for Golden Energy's A$70m JV investment

US prosecutors charge PDVSA contractor with money laundering

Crude edges higher, US petrol slumps over 30% on sinking demand

Crude oil hits 17-year low, further slide expected

Gold falls as cash dash, strong US dollar override stimulus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

Macau announces new restrictions on Hong Kong, China visitors

[HONG KONG] Macau's leader Ho Iat Seng said on Tuesday that visitors from the Chinese mainland, neighbouring Hong...

Mar 24, 2020 10:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust gets notice of default on US$341m loan, delays distribution

EAGLE Hospitality Trust’s (EHT) managers are delaying the distribution to stapled security holders, after having...

Mar 24, 2020 10:17 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares climb on Federal Reserve support; New Zealand jumps

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Tuesday, regaining some of the sharp losses from the previous session, as a...

Mar 24, 2020 10:02 AM
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk cuts employee salaries amid coronavirus outbreak

BREADTALK Group is cutting between 10 and 50 per cent of its employees' pay as part of a cost-saving exercise amid...

Mar 24, 2020 10:00 AM
Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia pumps liquidity, proposes bond buys to ease financial conditions

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank injected A$6.9 billion (S$5.92 billion) into the financial system on Tuesday and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.