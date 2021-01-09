You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold, silver slump as US political risks fade, yields gain

Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 12:20 PM

nz_goldsilver_090161.jpg
Gold slumped more than 4 per cent on Friday and silver followed with a near 10 per cent plunge as prospects for a smooth transition of power in Washington and a jump in US Treasury yields hammered the precious complex.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[BENGALURU] Gold slumped more than 4 per cent on Friday and silver followed with a near 10 per cent plunge as prospects for a smooth transition of power in Washington and a jump in US Treasury yields hammered the precious complex.

Spot gold fell as low as US$1,828.36 and was last down 3.6 per cent at US$1,843.06 per ounce at 2.45pm EST (1945 GMT), en route to register its worst week since November. US gold futures settled down 4.1 per cent to US$1,835.40.

"Gold is having a major fundamental shift for many investors and they're starting to abandon their safe haven trade," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"You're probably going to see that the Treasury market sees some strong flows and that's taking away some of the appeal from gold." Democrat control of the US Senate has raised bets for large stimulus, lifting the benchmark 10-year bond yield to its highest since March.

Since US President Donald Trump has agreed to an orderly transition of power, there's been some "temporary profit-taking," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Once gold broke below US$1,900, some of the momentum traders continued to execute sell orders." While gold has generally been seen as a hedge against the inflation that could result from widespread stimulus, especially last year, that has changed as higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest yielding bullion.

"We're going to see a lot more of stimulus and that ultimately moved interest rates higher," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

Some analysts also said a few investors could have also diverted funds to Bitcoin, which has extended a meteoric rally.

Silver slid 7.3 per cent at US$25.14 per ounce, after falling as much as 9.8 per cent, while palladium eased 2.6 per cent to US$2,356.23 per ounce. Both metals were set to face their worst week since November.

Platinum dipped 5 per cent to US$1,060.87, paring an earlier 6.2 per cent drop.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut

Sembcorp unit bags new solar power project in India

Democrats' win disappoints gold investors as US Treasury yields, dollar rise

Total to keep up renewables energy investments in 2021: CEO

Gold slips as rising yields, stronger dollar weigh

Sembcorp unit bags new solar power project in India

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 9, 2021 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the US is "our biggest...

Jan 9, 2021 12:30 PM
Government & Economy

Biden to unveil trillions in pandemic economic relief spending next week

[WILMINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden said Americans need more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic now...

Jan 9, 2021 12:00 PM
Transport

Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disruption out of DC

[CHICAGO] Alaska Airlines said on Friday it has banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after what...

Jan 9, 2021 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

US sets new record with nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases Friday, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of...

Jan 9, 2021 09:27 AM
Technology

Twitter shares down over 2% in after-hours trading after Trump suspension

[NEW YORK] Shares of Twitter were down more than 2 per cent in after-hours trading, moving lower after the company...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC first Singapore bank to get woman CEO; Helen Wong to take over from Samuel Tsien

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

Deutsche Bank to pay US$130m to settle US probes

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for